Cracking the Unipon Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam is a dream to many. With millions of students appearing for the examination every year, there are a few who are able to achieve their desired positions.

One such example is Navjot Simi, a 735th rank holder in UPSC 2018, who started her career as a dentist. Later, she fixated her mind on serving the country through becoming an IPS officer.

Who is Navjot Simi?

Born on December 21, 1987 in Punjab's Gurdaspur, Navjot Simi started her career as a dentist by securing a BDS degree from Baba Jaswant Singh Dental Hospital and Research Institute, Ludhiana.

Her father Hans Raj serves as a branch manager of the local branch of the Union Bank, and her mother is a homemaker.

Simi later decided to pursue UPSC, following which, she enrolled in a coaching based in New Delhi. With utmost passion and dedication, she started bracing herself for the exam.

First in 2017, she appeared for the exam but failed to clear it. Later again in 2018, she emerged victorious with flying colours, securing an All India Rank (AIR) 735 in the UPSC exam.

Navjot Simi believes that one can succeed in the exam without availing expensive coachings, as adequate study materials are available on the internet.

Current posting

Navjot Simi is currenly posted as Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) in Patna, Bihar.