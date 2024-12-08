Encouraged by his father, he prepared for the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exams and eventually achieved his dream of joining the civil services

Achieving the prestigious rank of an Indian Police Service (IPS) officer is a dream for many, and N Sanjay’s journey to this position was an inspiring one. However, his career has taken a shocking turn, as the senior IPS officer has been suspended following allegations of financial irregularities.

According to reports, the government’s Vigilance and Enforcement Department has uncovered suspicious practices in the procurement of laptops and iPads during Sanjay’s tenure. There are also allegations of misuse of government funds through expedited payments. These findings have led to his suspension.

Hailing from Visakhapatnam, Sanjay’s path to becoming an IPS officer was far from conventional. A sports enthusiast, he initially worked for eight years as a mechanical supervisor at Vizag Steel Plant. Encouraged by his father, he prepared for the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exams and eventually achieved his dream of joining the civil services.

Sanjay’s career has been marked by significant roles in undivided Andhra Pradesh, including Warangal, Nalgonda, Kurnool, and Hyderabad.

He was the commanding officer of the AP Police Housing Corporation Limited and served as CID chief last year under the YSR Congress government. Notably, he led the high-profile investigation into the Skill Development Case.