Meet IPS officer Kumar Ashish, cracked UPSC in 4th attempt, started ‘Rail Police Pathshala,' has a strong…

IPS Kumar Ashish is currently posted as Superintendent of Police, Rail, Muzaffarpur. He is a 2012 batch Bihar cadre IPS officer, and has served as SP in Nalanda, Kishanganj, and Madhepura.

Shivam Verma

Updated: Jan 31, 2024, 05:45 PM IST

IPS Kumar Ashish's story is inspiring, and it proves that with hard work and dedication, anyone can achieve their dream. Coming from a humble background, his childhood was full of hardships. IPS Kumar Ashish is currently posted as Superintendent of Police, Rail, Muzaffarpur. He is a 2012 batch Bihar cadre IPS officer, and has served as SP in Nalanda, Kishanganj, and Madhepura. 

While pursuing M. Phil at JNU, he started preparing for UPSC. He cracked the UPSC exam in his 4th attempt through self study, and secured All India Rank 363. He was born in Bihar's Jamui district. After completing his 12th standard, he came to Delhi. He pursued his graduation, post graduation, and PhD from the Jawaharlal Nehru University. He was the all India topper in JNU entrance exam in 2001.

IPS Kumar Ashish told DNA about his unique initiative, under which he is known for his work against drugs, intoxication and alcoholism. He started the ‘Rail Police Pathshala', under which free education will be provided to ragpickers, abandoned and needy children. The initiative was started from Muzaffarpur. This was started in order to free about two dozen children from ignorance and the potential world of crime.

IPS Kumar Ashish said that the initiative was taken as part of ‘preventive policing.’ He, along with other officers are engaged in teaching the children. After completing their shifts, the police personnel teach them on a rotational basis. Every child has been provided with bags, books, notebooks, pencils, pens, etc. After teaching them for a few days continuously, the children are admitted to nearby government schools. This initiative is receiving praise, and he was also felicitated by Bihar CM Nitish Kumar for his work.

He has successfully implemented various initiatives as SP in different districts, contributing to crime control and enhancing the perception of a better society. He had also started programmes like Coffee with SP, Hawk-Mobile Policing, and Pink-Patrolling.

The French connection

He completed his Ph.D in French Language at JNU, opting for French Literature as an optional subject in the UPSC CS exam. His affection for the language is evident in his article on Chhath Pooja in French, which has not only brought attention to the festival globally but has also gained popularity among French-speaking nations..

IPS Kumar Ashish told DNA about his journey which began 15 years ago during a study tour to France. In a seminar, French attendees requested him to share something captivating about Bihar, leading him to elaborate on 'the Mahaparv of Bihar – Chhath.' Impressed, they urged him to convey the festival's significance to the other 54 French-speaking countries. Upon returning, he wrote an article titled 'Chhath Puja: l’adoration du Dieu Soleil' in French. This article is now part of the Indian Council of Cultural Relations Delhi, published in the French book 'Rencontre avec l’Inde' in 2013.

Notably, he also worked for All India Radio French Services. He worked there from 2008-12.

IPS Kumar Ashish’s story is a fine example of dedication and hardwork. His journey is an inspiration for future aspirants who want to bring a change in the society through dedication and commitment.

