Meet IPS officer Karthik who played cricket tournaments, quit his lucrative job for UPSC, currently posted at...

Indian parents have always believed that sports and studies are a difficult combination. They have the notion to believe that children who are engaged in games or sports cannot concentrate on their studies and we have also observed that those who are into games don’t like to prefer books so much, isn’t that true?

However, the majority of kids who are engaged in learning are unable to participate in sports. But today, we will tell you the story of a student who was an avid sportsman before studying so hard that he passed the UPSC.

IPS Karthik Madhira hails from Hyderabad. He has a degree in Computer Science Engineering from Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU). His path to the Indian Police Service was anything but ordinary.

Kartik has always been fond of cricket since childhood and has played it at various age levels- Under 13, 15, 17 and 19. But some personal reasons, including an injury, steered him to choose another path for himself.

He worked at Deloitte for 6 months but quickly realized that his heart lay elsewhere and then he started preparing for the civil services.

Karthik did not let the early disappointments stop him. Despite failing the Prelims exam on his first three attempts, he never stopped studying, especially for his optional sociology course. In 2019, he achieved success on his fourth attempt by clearing not only the Prelims but also the Mains and Interview with an AIR of 103.

His decision to seek a career in the police service was validated by the success and sense of belonging he experienced during his IPS training and despite his shift from cricket to IPS, he never lost passion for the game. As per reports, he is currently posted at Maharashtra cadre.