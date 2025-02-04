Kalpana is an IPS officer from the Tamil Nadu cadre. She is currently serving as the Additional Director General of Police in Tamil Nadu and is also a member of the TNUSRB. She created a sensation by claiming that after exposing irregularities in the Tamil Nadu police recruitment process.

A female IPS officer has caused a sensation by claiming that an attempt was made on her life after she exposed irregularities in police recruitment. Following her allegations, there has been a stir in administrative circles, and discussions have begun about whether even the IPS officers, who are trusted with the safety of the public, can be targeted in this way.

Only a few among the millions pass the tough UPSC exams to secure IAS and IPS jobs. Therefore, when such incidents occur, they affect the morale of many young aspirants who wish to become IAS or IPS officers in the future.

Kalpana is an IPS officer from the Tamil Nadu cadre. She is currently serving as the Additional Director General of Police in Tamil Nadu and is also a member of the Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB). She created a sensation by claiming that after exposing irregularities in the Tamil Nadu police recruitment process, an attempt was made on her life.

IPS officer Kalpana Nayak reveals irregularities in recruitment

Kalpana Nayak, in her capacity as a member of the recruitment board, had revealed several irregularities in the police recruitment process. Meanwhile, a fire broke out in the room where she worked, and even her chair was burned to ashes. She has termed this incident as an attempt on her life.

In her report, Kalpana stated that there were irregularities related to reservations in the recruitment of sub-inspectors, constables, jail warders, and firemen. Following Kalpana Nayak’s report, the Madras High Court also took cognizance of the issue and directed reforms in the recruitment process.

Kalpana Nayak is originally from Andhra Pradesh. According to information provided on the website ips.gov.in, which keeps records of IPS officers, Kalpana Nayak D was born on May 8, 1974. She studied at BITS Pilani and IIT Madras and holds an M.Tech degree.

After that, she prepared for the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Exam. She succeeded in the 1997 examination and was selected for the IPS. After one year of training, Kalpana Nayak became an IPS officer of the Tamil Nadu cadre on December 28, 1998. According to another website, Kalpana Nayak’s father had also retired as an ADGP and was posted in various locations.

On January 1, 2023, she was appointed as the ADGP of Crime Against Women and Children in Chennai. After that, Kalpana Nayak was posted to the Police Recruitment Board. During this time, she exposed irregularities in the police recruitment process, after which a fire broke out in her office.