DIG Vartika Katiyar had filed complaint against IPS D. Roopa Moudgil of Karnataka cadre after which Katiyar got transferred. From SP to IG, D Roopa Moudgil has an impressive career in which she arrested two former ministers and took action against a top cop.

Meet IPS officer, gold medalist, who secured AIR 43 in UPSC, arrested former CM, now she is..

After DIG Vartika Katiyar alleged IG D. Roopa Moudgil of Karnataka cadre of hiding confidential files in her office, she has been transferred as DIG and Additional Commandant General, Home Guards and Ex-officio Additional Director, Civil Defence, Bengaluru. IPS Katiyar had lodged a complaint against D. Roopa Moudgil with Karnataka Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh on February 20. She also sent her complaint to Director General of Police (DGP) Alok Mohan.

Who is Roopa Moudgil?

IPS D. Roopa Moudgil, Roopa Diwakar Moudgil, belongs to a well-reputed family from Davanagere in Karnataka. Her father, J. S. Diwakar, a retired engineer, and mother, a telecommunications engineer in the postal department. Moudgil has a younger sister, Rohini Divakar who is a Joint Commissioner of Income Tax in the Indian Revenue Service.

Roopa completed her graduation from Kuvempu University with gold medal and earned a Master of Arts in Psychology from Bangalore University. In the UPSC Civil Services Examination IPS Roopa Moudgil scored an impressive AIR 43.

Her interests are in both music and dance and she has been trained in Bharatnatyam. In 2018, she released a music video on International Women's Day. After completing her studies, she married Munish Moudgil, an alumnus of IIT Bombay and an Indian Administrative Service officer. The couple has two children.

Roopa Moudgil’s career

D. Roopa's impressive career in law enforcement began soon after her training, with her first posting as Superintendent of Police in Dharwad district. She later held the same position in Gadag and Yadgir districts before making a move to Bengaluru.

Her notable achievements include the arrest of Uma Bharati, the then-Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, in 2007. A year later, she arrested ex-minister Yavagal and took disciplinary action against Deputy Superintendent Masooti for unauthorized contact with Yavagal. In 2013, she made history by becoming India's first female police officer to lead the Cyber Crime Division. Additionally, she was also the first woman officer to be appointed as the Home Secretary of the Karnataka Government.