While cracking UPSC Civil Service Examination (CSE) is no easy task - given the vast syllabus, multi-stage process and tough competition. However, millions of students appear for it every year and a few are able to navigate through challenges, setting examples for everyone.

One such notable name is that of IPS officer Simala, a Bollywood actress, who cracked UPSC exam on her very first attempt with an impressive All India Rank (AIR) 51, emerging as an inspiration to those who want to chase their dreams. Let's get to unfold her journey.

Who is IPS Simala?

Born on October 8, 1980 in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal, Simala was brought up in a family with a strong academic background. Her mother, Mehrunnisa Parvez, is a renowned writer and her father, Dr. Bhagirath Prasad, is a retired IAS officer. Dr. Prasad is also a former MP, who represented the Bhind constituency between 2014 and 2019 on a BJP ticket.

Since childhood, Simala was interested in dance and music. She participated in various cultural programmes during her school and college days.

Education

Simala pursued her primary schooling at St. Joseph's co-ed school and later earned a B.Com degree from the Institute for Excellence. After this, she did her post-graduation from Barkatullah University.

She appeared for the MPPSC exam. After a successful outcome, Simala joined the Madhya Pradesh police as a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP). Despite her achievement, she aimed for a higher position. Hence, she dedicated herself to UPSC preparations.

Interestingly, she cracked the UPSC exam on her very first attempt, clinching an AIR 51. At present, she is posted as Superintendent of Police in Madhya Pradesh's Betul.

Career in Bollywood

In 2017, she made her Bollywood debut with film Alif. In 2019, she appeared in Nakkash, demonstrating her talent and multi-faceted personality.