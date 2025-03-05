While cracking UPSC Civil Service Examination (CSE) is no easy job, millions of students yet appear for it, carrying dreams to join the administrative services. However, a few are able to navigate through challenges, setting examples for everyone.

While cracking UPSC Civil Service Examination (CSE) is no easy job, millions of students yet appear for it, carrying dreams to join the administrative services. However, a few are able to navigate through challenges, setting examples for everyone.

One such notable name is that of IPS officer Simala, a Bollywood actress, who cracked UPSC exam on her very first attempt with an impressive All India Rank (AIR) 51.

Let's get to unfold her journey.

Who is IPS Simala?

Born on October 8, 1980 in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal, Simala was raised in a family that focussed on academics and culture. Her mother, Mehrunnisa Parvez, is a renowned writer and her father, Dr. Bhagirath Prasad, is a retired IAS officer. He is also a former MP, who represented the Bhind constituency between 2014 and 2019 on a BJP ticket.

Since an early age, Simala was inclined towards dance and music. She even participated in various cultural programmed in school and college, showcasing her talent.

Education

Simala pursued her primary schooling at St. Joseph's co-ed school. She went on to earn a B.Com degree from the Institute for Excellence, followed by a post-graduate degree from Barkatullah University.

Initially, after clearing the MPPSC exam, Simala joined the Madhya Pradesh police as a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP). Despite her achievement, she aimed for a higher position and thus, started preparing for UPSC exam.

With her hard work and dedication, she cracked the exam on her very first attempt with AIR 51. At present, she is posted as Superintendent of Police in Betul district in Madhya Pradesh.

Career in Bollywood

Alongside her career as an IPS officer, Simala ventured into Bollywood with her first appearance in 2017 movie - Alif. In 2019, she appeared in Nakkash, showcasing her multi-faceted personality.