Clearing UPSC Civil Service Exam (CSE) is no easy task - deemed one of the most challenging tests in the country - it requires perseverance, dedication and hard work. However, there are several aspirants who decide to got for it, embracing challenges and setbacks.

In this article, we will walk your through the journey of IPS officer Abhay Daga - an IIT-Kharagpur alumnus who cleared the examination with an impressive All India Rank (AIR) 83. Let's give you a hint. You have seen his work in popular Star Plus series - Siya ke Ram. Does it ring any bells?

Who is Abhay Daga?

IPS officer Abhay Daga is a native of Maharashtra and is the son of renowned paediatricians Dr Rajendra and Dr Meena Daga. He pursued his schooling from BVB Lloyds, Vidya Niketan School, Wardha and later completed his intermediate from Hyderabad.

After this, Abhay secured admission at IIT Kharagpur - one of the most renowned engineering institutes in India. During this time, he developed an interest in the field of acting. Hence, he started doing theatre and plays. He also appeared in popular TV series 'Siya ke Ram'.

In 2018, Abhay joined Microsoft as a software engineer. However, he quit the job in 2021 and decided to pursue UPSC civil service exam. With his hard work and dedication, Abhay finally cracked the exam in 2023 with AIR 83.

He is currently working with the Indian Police Service (IPS).