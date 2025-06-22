Numerous candidates appear for the exam annually, but not everyone is able to crack UPSC examinations. However, hard work can make you achieve your dreams. Today we'll look into one such success story of IPS Anshika Verma, who is a perfect example of 'beauty with brain'.

UPSC Civil Services Examination is one of the toughest exams in the world. It has three levels, Prelims, Mains and Interview. Achieving a government job in prestigious positions, like IAS, IPS, IFS officer, is a dream for many young people. Numerous candidates appear for the exam annually, but not everyone is able to crack UPSC examinations. It requires days of hard work and many sleepless nights. However, hard work can make you achieve your dreams. Today we'll look into one such success story of IPS Anshika Verma, who is a perfect example of 'beauty with brain'. She cleared UPSC exam with AIR 136.

Meet IPS Anshika Verma

IPS Anshika Verma hails from Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. She was born on 3 January 1996, and is currently 29 years old. Her father, Anil Verma, was in government service and is now retired. IPS Anshika Verma did her schooling in Prayagraj. She pursued her B.Tech in Electronics and Communication Engineering from Noida in 2018. After graduating, she started her preparations for UPSC examinations.

Her UPSC journey

To crack Civil Services examinations, Anshika opted for self-study instead of joining any coaching center. However, she failed in her very first attempt. However, Anshika did not give up and reappeared for the examinations. And this time, she found success, Anshika cracked UPSC in 2021. She secured 136th rank. She got her IPS post and hometown cadre, Uttar Pradesh. She then started her IPS training.

She is currently posted as Additional SP

Initially, IPS Anshika Verma was given the responsibility as SHO in Fatehpur Sikri police station in Agra. Later, she was posted as ASP in Gorakhpur on 18 December 2023. The Uttar Pradesh government promoted her and made her SP of South of Bareilly. She has been currently posted as Additional SP in Bareilly. She also has an Instagra profile, where she is very active and often shares several posts.