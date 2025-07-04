Meet IPS officer, PhD scholar, who cracked UPSC exam in first attempt with AIR..., perfect example of 'beauty with brains', married to IAS officer, her husband is..

Meet IPS Anna Sinha, who cracked UPSC CSE in first attempt. She started her preparation for UPSC while doing her PhD in economics. She is also associated with social work.

UPSC Civil Services Examination is one of the toughest exams in the world. It has three levels, Prelims, Mains and Interview. Achieving a government job in prestigious positions, like IAS, IPS, IFS officer, is a dream for many young people. Numerous candidates appear for the exam annually, but not everyone is able to crack UPSC examinations. It requires days of hard work and many sleepless nights. Today we'll look into the story of IPS Anna Sinha, who cracked UPSC CSE in first attempt with AIR 112. She started her preparation for UPSC while doing her PhD in economics. She is also associated with social work. She is one of the most beautiful IPS and perfect example of 'beauty with brain.'

Meet IPS Anna Sinha

IPS Anna Sinha, hails from Delhi. She is from an educated family, her father is a professor in JNU and her mother is a professor in BHU. She is married to IAS Vidhu Shekhar. Her husband has completed B.tech from IIT Allahabad. IPS Anna Sinha is really popular on social media with 44.8k followers on Instagram.

Her education

Anna Lata Sinha completed her schooling from Springdales School, Dhaula Kuan. She opted for Humanities with Mathematics in her 12th standard. She is interested in music and has taken training in Bharatnatyam from Tamil Sangam.

She later pursued her graduation in Economics major from Ramjas College, University of Delhi. Later, she did her Masters in economics from DR. B.R. Ambedkar University of Delhi. She cleared UGC NET JRF and enrolled herself in PhD in DR. B.R. Ambedkar University of Delhi. She has worked as a research assistant in NITI Aayog, Directorate General of Foreign Trade, ministry of commerce and industry.

Her UPSC preparations

Along with her PhD, she started preparing for UPSC. She opted for Economics in UPSC Mains. Anna Sinha cleared UPSC in her first attempt with AIR 112th. She did her UPSC training from Sardar Vallabhai Patel National Police Academy (SVP National Police Academy), hyderabad.

Her social work

Anna Sinha have done many social work, she has held zoom meetings to guide school and college students in UPSC preparation. She has also guided students about better internships, jobs and admissions through more than 500 zoom meetings. She was also associated with many NGOs.