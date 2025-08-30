Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Meet IPS officer, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, who left MBA, later cleared UPSC exam with AIR..., received bravery award for...

Meet beautiful IPS officer, who was awarded with bravery award for leading Naxal operations in vulnerable states like Chattisgarh, she secured an AIR 203 in 2018 UPSC CSE.

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Aug 30, 2025, 01:47 PM IST

Meet IPS officer, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, who left MBA, later cleared UPSC exam with AIR..., received bravery award for...
Union Civil Services Examination is one of the toughest exams in the world. It has three levels, Prelims, Mains and Interview. Achieving a government job in prestigious positions, like IAS, IPS, IFS officer, is a dream for many young people. Numerous candidates appear for the exam annually, but not everyone is able to crack UPSC examinations. It requires days of hard work and many sleepless nights. Meet Ankita Sharma, IPS officer, who was awarded with bravery award for leading Naxal operations in vulnerable states like Chattisgarh, she secured an AIR 203 in 2018 UPSC CSE.

Meet IPS Ankita Sharma

Ankita Sharma, 34, was born in Chattisgarh's Durg. Her father Rakesh Sharma is a businessman and her mother Savita Sharma is a homemaker. Ankita completed her primary and secondary education at St. Xavier Senior Secondary School in Durg. She scored 92% in her 10th standard and 90% in her 12th standard. She also did her graduation in Chattisgarh. Ankita later pursued her MBA at Chhattisgarh Swami Vivekananda Technical University in Bhilai, where she emerged as a gold medalist.

IPS Ankita Sharma UPSC Journey

Ankita Sharma became interested in UPSC civil services during her MBA. She then move to Delhi, for starting her preparations for one of the toughest examinations in India, UPSC. But, due to some reasons, she returned to Chattisgarh and did her studies in her hometown. Her optional subject was Public Administration. First two attempts were really difficult for Ankita, as she was not able to clear the examinations. In first exam, she passed in prelims but failed in Mains. in her second attempt, she couldn't even clear prelims. This led to a major setback, but Ankita did not lose hope, 

In her third attempt, all her struggles and hard work paid off, as she secured AIR 203 in UPSC CSE 2018. She scored 867 marks in mains exams and 168 in Interview, totaling to 1035 overall score. She belongs to the Chatisgarh cadre. Ankita Sharma is currently posted as Superintendent of Police (SP) for Khairagarh-Chhuikhadan-Gandai districts. She has been awarded Indra Bhushan Award for bravery for leading successful campaigns against naxalites .Ankita Sharma is married to Vivekananda, is an Army officer.

