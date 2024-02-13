Meet IPS officer who is popular on social media, resigned from prestigious job after 12 years due to...

Anand Mishra, a 2011-batch IPS officer from the Assam-Meghalaya cadre, recently made headlines by resigning from his prestigious post in pursuit of a life dedicated to social service and personal freedom. Hailing from Bihar, Mishra achieved an impressive All India Rank (AIR) of 225 in the UPSC CSE 2010, securing his entry into the esteemed Indian Police Service.

Throughout his career, Mishra earned recognition for his unwavering commitment to maintaining law and order, earning him the moniker 'Assam’s Singham' on social media platforms where he boasts a significant following of 362K on Instagram.

Having completed his schooling and college education in Kolkata, Mishra initially served in the West Bengal Civil Service from 2005 to 2010 before successfully clearing the UPSC CSE 2010 exam.

During his tenure, Mishra served as the Superintendent of Police (SP) in Assam's Lakhimpur district before being assigned to Manipur to contribute to a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing violence in the state.

In his resignation letter addressed to the Chief Secretary of the Government of Assam, Mishra expressed his desire to pursue social and personal goals beyond the confines of the IPS mandate, seeking a life of freedom and independence.

While Mishra's decision has stirred speculation about his potential political aspirations, with rumors suggesting he may join the BJP and contest the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, his focus remains on leveraging his expertise in counter-insurgency and anti-mafia operations to contribute meaningfully to society through alternative avenues.