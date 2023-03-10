Meet IPS officer Akshat Kaushal, cracked UPSC exam after only 17 days of preparation, read his story

IPS Akshat Kaushal

'Those who try never lose' - Many people have heard this phrase, but IPS Akshat Kaushal proved everyone wrong when he proved it to be true. The Civil Services Exam, conducted by UPSC, is one of the toughest exams to crack, but IPS Akshat Kaushal did not deter from his mission and passed the exam in just 17 days on his 5th attempt.

Every year, lakhs of students try and give up when they fail to crack the exam but failure only proved to ignite IPS Akshat Kaushal with motivation and help him crack the UPSC exam.

In the year 2017, Akshat became an IPS officer by securing 55th rank in the UPSC Civil Services Examination. IPS Akshat Kaushal achieved this position after his 5th attempt. Earlier, he had given up on UPSC as he failed 4 times. But, just 17 days before the UPSC exam, when he met some of his friends, during that conversation, he became very motivated to giving the UPSC exam one more time and decided to give the exam. After that, he gave his 5th attempt only after 17 days of preparation and became successful in the exam.

IPS Akshat Kaushal has also shared several tips for other youngsters about cracking the UPSC Civil Services Exam.

Akshat says that students should understand the exam pattern and syllabus properly before starting the preparation for the exam.

Apart from this, he says that the candidates should not be overconfident about anything, it leads them towards failure in the examination.

While preparing for the cadets' exam, do take the advice of your seniors and your friends and relatives who are preparing for UPSC. The experience of seniors can prove to be very beneficial in passing the exam.

If the candidate feels that they are not able to achieve success even after giving 100%, then they should take a break for some time and then start preparing for the exam again with a new strategy.