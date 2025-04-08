While many success stories inspire future civil servants, some stories stand out because they come from unexpected journeys.

Cracking the UPSC exam is a dream for many in India. It’s one of the toughest competitive exams in the country. While many success stories inspire future civil servants, some stories stand out because they come from unexpected journeys. One such story is that of Akash Kulhari.

According to reports, Akash was not a brilliant student and was thrown out of school at one point. But that did not stop him. With hard work and determination, he cleared the UPSC Civil Services Examination in his very first attempt.

Akash began his academic journey by completing a B.Com degree from Duggal College in Bikaner. He then moved to Delhi and pursued a master’s degree (MA) from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), one of the top universities in the country. After that, he enrolled for an M.Phil while also starting his preparation for the UPSC exam.

In 2005, all his efforts paid off. Akash secured an All India Rank of 273 in the UPSC exam. He joined the Indian Police Service (IPS) in the 2006 batch and is part of the Uttar Pradesh cadre.

Today, Akash Kulhari serves as the Inspector General (IG) of Public Grievances and Director General of Police (DGP) Headquarters in Uttar Pradesh.

His journey from being a school dropout to a high-ranking police officer proves that with dedication and the right mindset, nothing is impossible. His story is a reminder that academic struggles in the early years do not define a person’s future.