He had joined the Gujarat police as a state police service officer in 1999 and was promoted to IPS in 2004.

Becoming an IPS officer is a dream for many. Lakhs of UPSC aspirants appear for the civil services exam to become an IPS officer. However, only a few of them managed to make it to the final list. After working for several years as a civil servant, many officers resigned from their prestigious jobs to pursue other things in life. One such senior IPS officer who has resigned from his job is IPS Abhay Chudasama.

His resignation comes just eight months before his retirement. IPS Abhay has tendered his resignation but the Gujarat government has not accepted it yet, PTI reported. The 59-year-old was promoted to the additional director general of police (ADGP) rank last year. Currently is posted as the principal of the Gujarat Police Academy in Karai, Gandhinagar. The state home department did not respond to media queries about Chudasama's voluntary retirement.

Chudasama had joined the Gujarat police as a state police service officer in 1999. Subsequently, he was promoted to IPS in 2004. He served as the Inspector General of Gandhinagar Range before his transfer to Karai in 2023.

READ | Meet woman, who has joined Mukesh Ambani's Reliance in key role, to closely work with...

The 1999-batch officer was earlier an accused in the Sohrabuddin Shaikh encounter case and was arrested by the CBI in 2010. The special CBI court later discharged him in the case. In 2010, the CBI arrested him in the Sohrabuddin Shaikh encounter case. The high court granted him bail in April 2014, and he was reinstated in August of the same year. In 2015, a special CBI court discharged Chudasama and others in cases related to the encounter of Shaikh and Tulsiram Prajapati.

(With inputs from PTI)