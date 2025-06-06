Cracking UPSC Civil Service Examination (CSE) is no easy job. Yet millions of students appear for it, carrying dreams of becoming IAS/IPS/IFS officers. However, there are a few who navigate through the challenging journey and set examples for everyone.

IPS officer Simala is one such notable personality -- a Bollywood actress who cracked UPSC exam on her very first attempt with an impressive All India Rank (AIR) 51. Let's get to discover her journey.

Who is IPS Simala?

Born on October 8, 1980 in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal, Simala was raised in a family with strong academic background. Her mother, Mehrunnisa Parvez, is a renowned writer. Her father, Dr. Bhagirath Prasad, is a retired IAS officer and a former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP. He represented the Bhind constituency between 2014 and 2019.

Since an early age, Simala was inclined towards art, especially dance and music. She used to participated in various cultural programmes at school and college levels.

Education

Simala pursued her primary schooling at St. Joseph's co-ed school. Later, she earned a B.Com degree from the Institute for Excellence. After this, she completed her post-graduate degree from Barkatullah University.

Later, Simala successfully cleared Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) exam and joined the Madhya Pradesh police as a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP). Having achieved this milestone, Simala aimed for a higher position and thus, started preparing for UPSC exam.

With her hard work and dedication, she cracked the civil service exam on her very first attempt with a impressive AIR 51. Currently, she is serving as Superintendent of Police in Betul district in Madhya Pradesh.

Career in Bollywood

Not a lot of people know that alongside her career as an IPS officer, Simala had ventured into Bollywood with her first appearance in 2017 movie - Alif. In 2019, she appeared in Nakkash.