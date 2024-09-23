Meet IPS officer, who has resigned after 10 yrs of service to work in...

He is married to an IAS officer, who serves as an Additional Commissioner in the Nagpur Municipal Corporation.

Becoming an IPS officer is surely a dream for many UPSC aspirants. Every year, UPSC receives lakhs of applications for the civil services exam. However, only 10-14 thousand aspirants could clear the prelims exam. And later, around 1000 become IAS, IPS, IFS and other civil servants. However, after serving for a few years, many such officers resign from their prestigious jobs for different reasons. Now, one such person who has resigned as IPS officer is Nimit Goyal.

He is a 2014-batch Maharashtra cadre officer and serves as Deputy Commissioner of Police (crime) in Nagpur city. Reports suggest that he has resigned to work in the private sector. "I plan to take up an assignment in the private sector," he told TOI. The 33-year-old IPS officer's resignation could take a few months to be processed as it requires the approval of the Ministry of Home Affairs.

He belongs to Agra, Uttar Pradesh from a business family. He cracked UPSC CSE 2013 with All India Rank (AIR) 164. He is married to IAS officer Anchal Goyal, who serves as an Additional Commissioner in the Nagpur Municipal Corporation. IPS Nimit Goyal has held key positions, including Additional Superintendent in Sindhudurg, Commandant of SRPF Group 4 in Mumbai, and Superintendent of Aurangabad. IPS reportedly submitted his resignation in July this year. In 2022 as well, he also resigned but later withdrew it for undisclosed reasons.

READ | Meet IPS Anurag Garg, IIT alumnus and new NCB Director General