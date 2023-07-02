Meet IPS Navniet Sekera, a farmer's son whose journey inspired popular web series 'Bhaukaal'

IPS officer Navniet Sekera | Photo: Instagram

Famously known as a 'Supercop', Navniet Sekera is one of the most decorated Indian Police Service (IPS) officers in the country. IPS Navniet is the inspiration behind the popular web series Bhaukaal. Navniet Sekera is a 1996 batch IPS officer and is currently posted as the Additional Director General of Uttar Pradesh Police, Lucknow.

Navniet is a strong and courageous office. Born on October 22, 1971, Sekera did his schooling at a boys' school in Etah, Firozabad district in UP. After 12th, he went on to pursue BTech from the prestigious IIT Roorkee in Computer Science. He graduated in 1993 and applied for MTech from IIT Delhi but an incident changed the course of his entire life.



Sekera's father, a low-income farmer started receiving threats from powerful local criminals. He went to the police for help but was shocked by the attitude with which the police personnel treated his father. Hurt and angered by the behaviour of police officials, he decided to prepare for UPSC and become an IPS officer.

Sekera worked hard and cracked the UPSC exam on his first attempt. Interestingly, he qualified for IAS, but since he was determined to join the police services, he opted for the IPS cadre. He completed his training at Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel National Police Academy (SVPNPA) in Hyderabad with flying colours in 1996.

After training, Navniet was posted as an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) in Gorakhpur. He was transferred to Meerut as the ASP in December 1998. During those times, organised crime was at its peak in some areas of Uttar Pradesh.

Local criminals and mafia would dominate the law and would commit crimes without any fear of the authorities. After Navniet entered the scene, things started changing. He led a massive crackdown against these dreaded criminals by either eliminating them in countless encounters or putting them behind bars.

In 2001, Sekera was promoted to the rank of Superintendent of Police (SP). After serving for 11 years as the Superintendent of Police, he was promoted to the rank of Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) in 2012. Within a short span of 2 years, he took over as the Inspector General of Police (IG) of Women Power Line, UP, in 2014. He is currently posted serving as the Additional Director General of Uttar Pradesh Police in Lucknow.

A bright student from the beginning and an avid reader, he fulfilled his dream of pursuing higher education and cleared the GMAT exam to get admission to the prestigious Indian School of Business. He even completed his MBA in Finance, Strategy and Leadership.