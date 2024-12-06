He has served in different capacities in undivided Andhra Pradesh.

IPS officer N Sanjay has been suspended due to an accusation of “mis-utilization of Government funds”. He is the fourth senior IPS officer to face suspension after the TDP-led NDA government took the reins of the administration in Andhra Pradesh. Sanjay was serving as Director General, AP State Disaster Response and Fire Services until his suspension.

A Government Order issued on Tuesday said after a probe by Vigilance and Enforcement Department, it was found that the 1996-batch officer procured laptops and iPads and made payment last year, “in a hurried manner causing misappropriation of funds by abuse of office power and breach of public trust.”

The GO alleged that Sanjay also issued work orders in January this year for conducting SC/ST awareness workshops without following due procedure and made excess payments by "colluding" with a firm to the tune of over Rs 1.15 crore.

Who is IPS N Sanjay?

He is a 1996-batch officer IPS officer. He was heading the Andhra Pradesh Crime Investigation Department (CID) during Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's arrest in 'skill development case' last year during the previous regime of the YSR Congress Party.

IPS Sanjay is from the Visakhapatnam district. He holds a law degree from Andhra University. With his father's inspiration, he prepared for the UPSC civil services exam. Earlier, he served as managing director of AP Police Housing Corporation Limited. He served in different capacities in undivided Andhra Pradesh in the districts of Warangal, Nalgonda, Kurnool, Ananthapur, Nizamabad, and Hyderabad.

(With inputs from PTI)

READ | Meet man who has quit Falguni Nayar's Rs 47879 crore company as CEO after 9 years due to...