UPSC Civil Services Examination is one of the toughest exams in the world. It has three levels, Prelims, Mains and Interview. Achieving a government job in prestigious positions, like IAS, IPS, IFS officer, is a dream for many young people. Numerous candidates appear for the exam annually, but not everyone is able to crack UPSC examinations. It requires days of hard work and many sleepless nights. Today we'll look into the story of IPS Merin Joseph who is a perfect example of women empowerment. She cleared UPSC exam with AIR 188 at the age of 22 in her first attempt. She says that she takes special interest in solving cases related to women and children.

Her early life and education

Merin Joseph was born on April 20, 1990. She is a native to Kerala but is brought up in Delhi. She hails from an educated family. Her father worked as an advisor in the agriculture department and her mother was an economics teacher.

Merin Joseph studied at the Convent of Jesus and Mary School, New Delhi. She pursued bachelor's degree in B.A. (Honours) History from St. Stephens College, Univeristy of Delhi. She also completed her MA in History from St. Stephen’s College, Delhi University.

She also pursued Masters in Public from Blavatnik School of Government, University of Oxford.

Merin Joseph , is married to Chris Abraham. The couple tied knot in 2015. Merin met Chris while she was pursuing her graduation. Their friendship later turned into a beautiful love story. Chris Abraham is a doctor from Kerala.

Her UPSC Journey

Merin Joseph, wanted to prepare for UPSC after completing her studies. She joined an UPSC coaching in Delhi. In 2012, she cracked UPSC in her first attempt and secured an impressive All India Rank (AIR) 188. She secured 789 marks in Mains Written and 202 marks in Interview. Her final total was 991/2300 [43.09%]. At a very young age of 22, she became the youngest lady IPS officer from Kerala.

She was trained at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy in Hyderabad. She was allotted the IPS and was given the home cadre. Her first posting was in Ernakulam. She served as Assistant Superintendent of Police in Kerala Police. She has also served as Deputy Commissioner of Police, and then was promoted to Commissioner of Police. She is currently posted as Superintendent of Police, in Crime Branch, Kerala Police.

Her courageous effort

IPS Merin Joseph has been a true civil servant, she personally brought back a Child-rape accused to India, who fled to Saudi Arabia. The incident datee back to 2019, when Merin flew to Saudi Arabia to arrest a rape accused, Sunil Kumar Bhadran. Sunil, 38-year-old accused, a native of Kollam in Kerala, was accused of raping a 13-year-old girl in 2017. The girl was his friend’s niece. Joseph once said, that "cases related to women and children are pretty close to my heart. I take special interest in solving them". She is a perfect example of real women empowerment.