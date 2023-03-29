Meet IPS Isha Pant, who inspired Priyanka Chopra's character of MP supercop in 'Jai Gangaajal'

UPSC Success Story: IPS Isha served as the model for Priyanka Chopra's character Abha Mathur in Prakash Jha's Jai Gangaajal.

For India's most difficult competitive examination, the UPSV, which is set for May 2023, millions of UPSC hopefuls are now studying. Success stories of numerous IAS and IPS candidates who aced their exams are currently going viral and inspiring a lot of people.

Who is IPS Isha Pant?

Isha Pant, an MP IPS officer who not only passed the test but climbed to the rank of extraordinary officer, is one such inspiring story. IPS Isha served as the model for Priyanka Chopra's character Abha Mathur in Prakash Jha's Jai Gangaajal. Isha Pant, a native of Bhopal, began working for the Indian Police in 2011.

She graduated from the Hyderabad-based Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy (SVPNPA) with AIR- 191 finish in the UPSC Civil Services Test. In 2012, she received the award for the best overall probationer in the Indian Police Service (IPS).

IPS Isha comes from a background of top officers in her family. She is the youngest of four siblings; the oldest is an IFS officer, one works in human resources, and the third is a squadron leader in the Indian Air Force. She is the youngest daughter of the family.

How did Priyanka Chopra portray the part so perfectly?

Filmmaker Jai Prakash spent time with IPS Isha and videotaped her daily activities on his phone in order to accurately portray Abha Mathur's persona. Isha informed the media that she was taken awestruck when filmmaker Prakash Jha first presented the idea for Abha Mathur's role to her. It was a great honour for Isha to have her life story turned into a movie.

