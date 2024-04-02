Twitter
Education

Meet IPS officer, IIT-Delhi grad who rejected Rs 35 lakh job to crack UPSC exam, secured AIR 184, is married to IAS...

He was even offered a Rs 35 lakh pay package by a Japanese company during his internship, however, Archit wanted to be a government employee and serve the country.

Latest News

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : Apr 02, 2024, 06:45 AM IST

Photo: Instagram
The UPSC examination demands unwavering dedication and extensive study from thousands of aspiring candidates who vie for positions such as IAS, IFS, IPS, and IRS. However, only a handful emerge victorious and among them is Archit Chandak, who belongs to Nagpur.

Archit Chandak Bhavan’s BP Vidya Mandir was also the city topper in the JEE exam in 2012. Archit Chandak completed his BTech degree from IIT Delhi in Mechanical engineering.

He was even offered a Rs 35 lakh pay package by a Japanese company during his internship, however, Archit wanted to be a government employee and serve the country.

Thereafter, Archit Chandak completed his graduation in 2016 and started preparing for the civil services exam. He appeared for the UPSC exam in 2018 and secured an All India Rank (AIR) 184. Chandak was initially posted as the station house officer at Bazarpeth police station in Bhusawal. He has been posted to Nagpur as the deputy commissioner of police (DCP). 

Archit Chandak, a fitness enthusiast, also loves to play chess and has a Fide rating of 1,820. He has even completed the 42 km Mumbai Marathon. 

Archit Chandak is married to his UPSC batchmate, IAS Saumya Sharma who is serving as the CEO, Zilla Parishad Nagpur.

