Education

Meet IPS Anurag Garg, IIT alumnus and new NCB Director General

Garg was previously serving as the Additional Director General in the Border Security Force (BSF) at its headquarters in New Delhi.

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Sep 18, 2024, 10:37 PM IST

Meet IPS Anurag Garg, IIT alumnus and new NCB Director General
    IPS Anurag Garg has taken over as the new director general of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). The post of NCB head was formerly held in an additional capacity by CRPF DG Anish Dayal Singh following the retirement of incumbent S N Pradhan in August. The Narcotics Control Bureau is an Indian central law enforcement and intelligence agency under the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India.

    Who is IPS Anurag Garg?

    Anurag Garg is an IPS officer of the 1993 batch of the Himachal Pradesh cadre. According to NCB India, Garg was previously serving as the Additional Director General in the Border Security Force (BSF) at its headquarters in New Delhi. He brings extensive experience in law enforcement to the role.

    Earlier, he had been given a promotion to the rank of DGP in Himachal Pradesh police. He hails from Uttar Pradesh and obtained a degree in Electrical Engineering from the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi in 1988. IPS Garg obtained a PG Diploma in Public Policy. He is also an alumnus of the National Defence College, Delhi.

    READ | Ratan Tata, Dhirubhai Ambani, Adani and more: Know first jobs of India’s most successful Indians

    He is credited for solving many sensitive and difficult cases during his tenure in Himachal Pradesh and CBI. After getting selected for the IPS in 1993, he got Himachal cadre. He started working as an ASP in Shimla and then became ADC to the Governor. He took charge of SP Bilaspur and Kullu Jiton. At the end of the year 2000, he was included in the important Kosovo Mission of the United Nations, where he was given the command of many important stations.

    Now, he will lead NCB, which was established in 1986. The agency is tasked with combating drug trafficking and the use of illegal substances under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

    Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
