Meet IPS Anukriti Sharma, who left high-paying job at NASA, cracked UPSC in 5th attempt, getting praised for...

Anukriti Sharma, an IPS, told the full tale of her family, her love life, and how she finally succeeded in the UPSC after five tries.

In Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh, the life of IPS Anukriti Sharma, who previously gained popularity by connecting an old Muslim woman's home to electricity, was made happier. Anukriti Sharma, an IPS, told the full tale of her family, her love life, and how she finally succeeded in the UPSC on her fifth attempt.

Who is Anukriti Sharma?

Anukriti Sharma, an IPS officer from the 2020 batch, is from the Rajasthani city of Ajmer. Her parents both continued to work for the government; his mother was a teacher and his father ran the 20-point department. Anukriti completed her senior year at Indo Bharat International School in Jaipur. Following that, she earned a Bachelor of Siddha Medicine and Surgery (BSMS) degree from the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research in Kolkata.

Anukriti met Banaras native Vaibhav Mishra while she was a student. Love developed through friendship over time. Both were chosen for Ph.D. programs at Rice University in Houston, Texas, in 2012. As Vaibhav declared his desire for Anukriti to accompany him to America. His family advised them to get married first if they wanted to. They quickly got married in 2013 as a result of this circumstance.

READ | Meet Dr Preeti Aghalayam, IIT alumni, former MIT researcher who becomes 1st woman director of any IIT

Got job at NASA

Anukriti claims that while pursuing her PhD in America, she was offered. She was hired by NASA and required to conduct study on volcanoes. Both the husband and the wife made more than Rs 2 lakh per month in pay, Jagran reported. She did, however, go back to India. Anukriti earned 23rd place in the 2014 National Eligibility Test (NET) Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) test, while her spouse Vaibhav Mishra earned the top spot.

After that, Anukriti and her husband Vaibhav began their preparation for the civil service while residing at Anukriti's in-laws' home in Banaras. While preparing for the UPSC, Anukriti and her husband instructed one another.

Anukriti and her spouse Vaibhav sat the examination for the first time in 2015. But she only cracked prelims and not the mains. Even the prelims failed to pass on the second try. She made it to the interview stage on her third try, however she was not chosen.

After five attempts, Anukriti Sharma was appointed to the IPS. In 2018, Anukriti was chosen for the Indian Revenue Service (IRS) after attaining the 355th rank on her fourth try. But the goal was to provide ground-level assistance. Anukriti got an IPS after applying to the UPSC for the fifth time in the year 2020. She then worked as an IPS trainee in Lucknow after this. IPS Sharma now serves as Assistant Superintendent of Police for Bulandshahr. Vaibhav, Anukriti's partner, works as a teacher at a Delhi coaching facility.

READ | Meet Charul Honariya, labourer's daughter, who topped NEET exam, got into AIIMS, know her journey