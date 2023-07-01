Meet IPS Anukriti Sharma who cracked UPSC twice; helped elderly woman get electricity in viral 'Swades moment'

Photo: Twitter/@ipsanukriti14

Anukriti Sharma, an IPS officer, has recently attracted a lot of praise on social media. By assisting a 70-year-old grandmother in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr area in getting a power source, IPS captured the hearts of millions of people. The woman, Noorjahan, has been residing without power for many years.

Anukriti Sharma, an IPS officer, learned about this, and she instantly resolved to assist the needy woman by making sure that she had access to power at home. IPS Sharma effectively organised the setup of the electricity meter at Noorjahan's home by contacting the electrical division with the aid of local police officers. IPS Sharma tweeted a touching video of the elderly woman smiling, referring to it as a "Swades Moment" of her life.

Swades moment of my life Getting electricity connection to Noorjahan aunty's house literally felt lyk bringing light into her life. The smile on her face ws immensely satisfying.Thank u SHO Jitendra ji & the entire team 4 all da support #uppcares @Uppolice @bulandshahrpol pic.twitter.com/3crLAeh1xv — Anukriti Sharma, IPS (@ipsanukriti14) June 26, 2023

Who is IPS officer Anukriti Sharma?

A 2020 batch IPS officer from Rajasthan's Jaipur, Anukriti Sharma is now serving in Bulandshahr as an Additional SP. Anukriti was given the Uttar Pradesh cadre after passing the UPSC, one of the hardest tests. Sharma was accepted to the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research, Kolkata, after passing the IIT JEE examination in 2007.

She continued her education at Rice University in America after receiving a college degree. Against the advise of her teachers to pursue a profession in science, she returned home and started studying for the Civil Services Examination. Sharma was chosen for the Indian Revenue Service (IRS) because of her dedication and great will to succeed, which helped her attain the All India 355th rank on her third try.

She retook the UPSC test in an effort to raise her overall ranking, and bagged All India 138th rank, becoming an IPS officer. In addition to her parents, Anukriti Sharma attributes her accomplishment to her husband, who was vital in helping her get ready for the UPSC test.

She remembered how her partner assisted with the preparation of geography, which was her optional subject, and help her to better her methods and grades. Anukriti Sharma advises those studying for the UPSC test to never lose sight of their goal and not be disheartened by early failures and losses. She emphasised how crucial it is for students to maintain their discipline and motivation in order to succeed.

