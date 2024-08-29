Twitter
Meet woman who cracked UPSC exam in third attempt, became IPS officer, known as 'Lady Singham' for...

Ankita Sharma, an IPS officer from the Chhattisgarh cadre, began her service in 2018.

Meet woman who cracked UPSC exam in third attempt, became IPS officer, known as 'Lady Singham' for...
The UPSC Civil Services Examination is one of the toughest exams in India, with thousands of candidates appearing each year, but only about 10,000 passing the preliminary round. From those, approximately 1,000 make it through the main exam and interview stages to secure positions as IAS, IPS, IFS, and other civil service officers. Achieving success in this prestigious exam requires intense dedication and rigorous study. Many aspirants look up to well-known public figures for inspiration. One such figure is IPS Ankita Sharma, who has often been compared to Kiran Bedi, India’s first female IPS officer.

Ankita Sharma, an IPS officer from the Chhattisgarh cadre, began her service in 2018. Currently, she serves as the Superintendent of Police (SP) for Khairagarh, Chhuikhadan, and Gandai districts. Previously, Ankita played a crucial role in overseeing several anti-Naxalite operations in Bastar. Her journey to becoming an IPS officer was not easy; after three attempts, she finally cleared the UPSC Civil Services Exam in 2018, securing an All India Rank (AIR) of 203.

Ankita initially moved to Delhi to prepare for the UPSC exam, but after just six months, she returned home and decided to continue her preparation independently. Originally from Durg, Chhattisgarh, Ankita completed her early education at a government school and later pursued an MBA after graduating from her hometown.

Ankita's personal life is equally inspiring. She is married to Vivekanand Shukla, an officer in the Indian Army. Her father, Rakesh Sharma, is a businessman, and her mother, Savita Sharma, is a homemaker. Ankita is the eldest of three siblings.

In addition to her professional achievements, Ankita is quite active on social media. She has a strong presence on Instagram, with 834K followers. Through her online platforms, she shares insights into her life as an IPS officer and continues to inspire many aspiring civil servants.

