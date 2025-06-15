At times of failures, UPSC aspirants go through lot of emotions, however few UPSC success stories keep motivations high. Today, we'll look into the story of IPS Akash Kulhari, who was not good in studies in his school time, but cracked the toughest examination is his very first attempt.

UPSC Civil Services Examination is one of the toughest exams in the world. Many dreams of becoming an IAS, IPS, IRS, IFS officer, but not everyone is able to crack UPSC examinations, as it requires days of hard work and many sleepless nights. At times of failures, aspirants go through lot of emotions, however few UPSC success stories keep motivations high. Today, we'll look into the story of IPS Akash Kulhari, who was not good in studies in his school time, and was even expelled from school, but he cracked the toughest examination is his very first attempt.

Early life and Education of Akash Kulhari

Akash Kulhari was born in Bikaner, Rajasthan. During his school time, he was not a brilliant student and was not good in studies. he only managed to score 57 percent marks in Class 10, and was expelled by the school. He was denied admission in class 11th. This motivated Akash to work hard. He got admitted into Kendriya Vidyalaya. He scored 85 percent in Class 12. From a low scorer to achieving good marks, Akash proved that anything is possible through hard work.

IPS Akash Kulhari did his graduation in B.Com from Duggal College in Bikaner. Later he move to Delhi and took admission n Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), and completed his Master’s (MA). Later, he also enrolled in an M.Phil programme at JNU.

Cracking UPSC in the First Attempt

During his time in JNU, he started his preparation for the UPSC Civil Services Examination. Akash Kulhari appeared for the UPSC exam in 2005 and cracked it in his first attempt. He secured All India Rank of 273. In 2006, he joined the prestigious Indian Police Service (IPS) and became part of the Uttar Pradesh cadre. Akash Kulhari is currently posted as Inspector General (IG) of Public Grievances and Director General of Police (DGP) Headquarters in Uttar Pradesh.