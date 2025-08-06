Twitter
HomeEducation

EDUCATION

Meet IPS Aashna Chaudhary, who cracked UPSC exam in 3rd attempt without coaching, enjoys massive following on social media, now got big responsibility for...

IPS Aashna Chaudhary is quite popular on social media. She has over 2.81 lakh followers on Instagram, where she shares her photos and videos. Let's know more about her new responsibility and her UPSC journey.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Aug 06, 2025, 07:39 AM IST

The UPSC exam is considered one of the toughest exams in India, with millions of young aspirants dreaming of clearing it every year, but only a few achieve success. Today, we're talking about Aashna Chaudhary, who has recently been entrusted with a new responsibility in Mathura. Let's know more about her.

Who is IPS Aashna Chaudhary?

Aashna Chaudhary, a promising IPS officer, has been entrusted with a significant responsibility in Mathura. Born on August 28, 1998, in Pilkhuwa, Hapur district, Uttar Pradesh, Aashna pursued her education with dedication. She completed her schooling from St. Xavier's School in Pilkhuwa, St. Mary's School in Udaipur, and Delhi Public School in Ghaziabad, where she scored an impressive 96.5% in her 12th grade.

Aashna then graduated with honors in English Literature from Lady Shri Ram College for Women, Delhi University, and later earned her master's degree in International Relations from South Asian University, New Delhi. Her academic background played a crucial role in shaping her success.

UPSC journey

Aashna's UPSC journey began right after her graduation. She appeared for the exam for the first time in 2020 but couldn't clear it. Undeterred, she continued her preparation and appeared for the exam again. Although her performance improved, she fell short by just 2.5 marks. Aashna didn't let these setbacks discourage her. In her third attempt, she changed her strategy and prepared meticulously, ultimately clearing the exam with flying colours.

IPS Aashna Chaudhary's UPSC rank

During her third attempt in 2022, Aashna secured All India Rank (AIR) of 116. Her perseverance and determination paid off, and she secured a total of 992 marks out of 2025, with 827 marks in the written exam and 165 marks in the personal interview. With her impressive rank of 116, Ashna could have opted for the IAS post. However, she chose to become an IPS officer, a decision that reflects her passion for law enforcement and public service.

IPS Aashna enjoys massive social media following

Apart from her academic and professional achievements, Aashna is also quite popular on social media. She has over 2.81 lakh followers on Instagram, where she shares her photos and videos. Her social media presence reflects her personality and interests, and she uses it to connect with her followers and share her experiences.

Personal life

Aashna Chaudhary is married to Abhinav Siwach, an IAS officer who secured the 12th rank in the UPSC CSE 2022. The couple met during their training days and got married after developing a close relationship. Abhinav Siwach is currently serving in the Haryana cadre.

New appointment in Mathura

Aashna Chaudhary joined as the Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) in Mathura on July 26, 2025. She has been entrusted with the responsibility of maintaining law and order in Mathura city and overseeing the police lines. This appointment is part of a broader administrative reshuffle carried out by Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shlok Kumar on August 4, 2025, which involved changes in the work domains of four police officers, including Aashna Chaudhary, Bhushan Verma, Ashish Verma, and Gunjan Singh.

