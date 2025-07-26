Meet IPS officer, DU grad, who cracked UPSC exam in her third attempt, secured 992 out of 2025 marks with AIR..., now married to IAS...

Meet Aashna Chaudhary, UP cadre IPS, who started preparing for UPSC right after her college, failed twice but did not lose hope. She finally became an IPS officer in an impressive rank in her third attempt.

Union Civil Services Examination is one of the toughest exams in the world. It has three levels, Prelims, Mains and Interview. Achieving a government job in prestigious positions, like IAS, IPS, IFS officer, is a dream for many young people. Numerous candidates appear for the exam annually, but not everyone is able to crack UPSC examinations. It requires days of hard work and many sleepless nights. Today we'll look into the story of IPS Aashna Chaudhary, who started preparing for UPSC right after her college, failed twice but did not lose hope. She finally became an IPS officer in an impressive rank in her third attempt.

Meet IPS Aashna Chaudhary

IPS Aashna Chaudhary hails from Pilkhuwa, a town in Hapur, Uttar Pradesh. She completed her schooling from St Xavier’s School in Pilkhuwa, St Mary’s School in Udaipur, and Delhi Public School in Ghaziabad. She was a bright student and secured 96,5 percent marks in 12th grade.Her father, Dr Ajit Chaudhary, is a professor at a government university and her mother Indu Singh is a homemaker.

Aashna Chaudhary has pursued graduation in English Literature from Lady Shri Ram College for Women, Delhi University in 2019. She later enrolled into Master in International relations from the South Asian University in 2023. She started her UPSC preparation after she graduated and managed it with her Masters. She has also worked with an NGO, for educating underprivileged children.

IPS Aashna Chaudhary UPSC Journey

IPS Aashna Chaudhary has suffered a setback, in 2020, when she appeared for her first attempt of UPSC exam. She did not lose hope, and reappeared . Her performance improved but she fell short just by 2.5 marks. She started to work on her weak areas, changed her strategy and started her preparation with full determination. In her third attempt, she finally cleared UPSC exam, one of the toughest exam with an AIR 116. She secured 992 marks out of 2025 marks. She then secured her first preference of service, She opted for IPS, rather than IAS. Aashna is now an IPS of UP cadre.

Now, Aashna Chaudhary has around 280k followers on Instagram, and is quite popular. She is married to Abhinav Siwach, who passed the UPSC Civil Services Examination in his second attempt in 2022. Aashna Chaudhary and Abhinav Siwach met each other at the IAS Training Center. Abhinav Siwach did his MBA from IIM Kolkata after doing BTech from DTU in 2016.