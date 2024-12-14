Indian-born teen Pranjali Awasthi, at just 16, founded Delv.AI, a Rs 100-crore AI company, showcasing innovation and entrepreneurship.

Proving that age is no barrier to success, Indian-born teenager Pranjali Awasthi has created a flourishing tech company valued at Rs 100 crore at just 16 years old. Her journey began at the age of seven when she started learning coding. By 11, Pranjali had become a skilled coder, laying the foundation for her future as an entrepreneur.

Pranjali’s family moved to the United States when she was 11, a decision that opened up endless opportunities for the young genius. In the US, she gained access to advanced computer science courses and competitive math programs, which helped her hone her skills.

Who is Pranjali Awasthi?

Pranjali is the founder of Delv.AI, an artificial intelligence (AI) tech company she launched in January 2022. Remarkably, the firm is now worth USD 12 million (approximately Rs 100 crore) just two years after its inception. Speaking at Miami Tech Week, Pranjali shared that she kick-started her company with an initial investment of USD 450,000 (Rs 3.7 crore).

Her journey into the world of AI began when she interned at Florida International University’s machine learning lab. There, she worked on research tasks such as gathering data and writing literature reviews. In 2020, the release of OpenAI’s ChatGPT-3 inspired her to explore how AI could simplify extracting and summarizing research data, sparking the idea behind Delv.AI.

Joining an AI startup accelerator in Miami proved pivotal for Pranjali’s career. Through this program, she secured funding from On Deck and Village Global, enabling her to grow Delv.AI rapidly. Today, her company employs 10 people, with Pranjali taking on multiple roles, including coding, customer service, and managing daily operations.

Despite her entrepreneurial success, Pranjali has temporarily paused her education but plans to return to school to complete her studies. Her incredible story is a testament to determination and innovation, inspiring young minds worldwide.