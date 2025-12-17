FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
EDUCATION

Meet Indian who refused blank cheque from one of the world's richest universities for his treasure, donated it instead for free to...

He wrote extensively on the history of Calcutta in the English language and published 61 books.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Dec 17, 2025, 05:16 PM IST

Meet Indian who refused blank cheque from one of the world's richest universities for his treasure, donated it instead for free to...
In India, we have seen several writers whose contributions are still remembered. Many of them have left behind a legacy of passion for history. One such writer was Parameswaran Thankappan Nair. Known as the 'Barefoot Historian of Kolkata', Nair was a writer, independent researcher, historian and Malayali author based in Kolkata. Born in 1933 in Kerala, Nair wrote extensively on the history of Calcutta in the English language. He published 61 books, with the latest titled 'Gandhiji in Kolkata'.

P Thankappan Nair's career

He passed his matriculation from Alwaye, Kerala. Later in 1955, Nair moved to Kolkata (then Calcutta). He earned a BA and LLB degree at the University of Calcutta, and had started out as a typist at a salary of Rs 125. Nair chose to write on the city as the subject was largely unexplored. He spent the next five decades researching and writing on it as a hobby.

When Nair rejected a blank cheque from Oxford University

Nair had a large collection of rare books. Back then, it was said that the Oxford Library at the University of Oxford sent him a blank cheque for buying those books on behalf of the library. However, Nair chose to donate it to the Calcutta Town Hall Society.

Popularly known as Nair Babu, he used his 1964 Remington typewriter and lived at 82C, Kansaripara Road, Bhowanipore, South Kolkata, before returning to Kerala. In 1991, he announced the 300th anniversary of Calcutta city through his research. He was honoured by Burdwan University with a Doctor of Letters (D.Litt.) degree. He passed away at the age of 91 in Kerala on June 18, 2024.

