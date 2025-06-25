He had to work as a waiter in Delhi to fund his NEET preparation. He would often work for long hours, earning Rs 500 per day, which was just enough to cover his expenses.

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) is one of the most challenging exams in India, with lakhs of students appearing for it every year. The exam is a gateway to some of the most prestigious medical institutions in the country, and the competition is fierce. Students have to prepare for months, sometimes even years, to crack this exam. The difficulty level of the exam is high, and the questions require a deep understanding of concepts and analytical thinking. Today, in this article, we will tell you about one Indian student who cracked NEET-UG exam while working as waiter.

Meet Rudra Shukla, who cracked NEET-UG exam while working as waiter

Rudra Shukla, who hails from Gonda, has proven that with determination and hard work, one can overcome any obstacle. His father, Umesh Kumar Shukla, has been working as a labourer and running a paan shop to make ends meet. Despite financial constraints, Umesh Kumar Shukla ensured that his son received a good education. Rudra's mother is an ASHA worker, and her support has been instrumental in Rudra's journey. Rudra's father may not have been able to afford expensive coaching or resources, but he gave his son the freedom to pursue his dreams.

Worked as a waiter to fund NEET preparation

Rudra's journey to success was not easy. He had to work as a waiter in Delhi to fund his NEET preparation. He would often work for long hours, earning Rs 500 per day, which was just enough to cover his expenses. Despite the challenges, Rudra remained focused on his goal. He would often see doctors and engineers at the events he worked at, and this motivated him to work harder. Rudra's determination paid off when he cleared the NEET exam in his second attempt, scoring 537 marks and securing an All India Rank of 19141.

Rudhra Shukla's furture plans

Rudra's success story is an inspiration to many. He wants to become a neurosurgeon and is determined to pursue his dream. He also aspires to take the Civil Services exam in the future.

According to Rudra, poverty is not a barrier to success. One just needs to stay focused and work hard towards their goal. His story is a testament to the fact that with determination and perseverance, one can overcome any obstacle and achieve success.

Meanwhile, this year, the NEET UG 2025 results were declared on June 14, 2025, and over 12 lakh candidates qualified for admission to medical and allied courses.