Meet Indian genius who won Nobel prize for his historic work in...., not from IIT, IISC, NIT, IIM

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Tata Play Fiber unveils limited-time offers with exciting gifts, including iPhone 15 and more

Hindenburg Saga: SEBI chief Madhabi Puri-Buch's Blackstone connection raises new questions

Amid Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan's divorce rumours, Amitabh pens cryptic note about 'permanency': 'Got a problem..'

Jaipur: Several hospitals receive bomb threats

Not Alia Bhatt, but this superstar was Imtiaz Ali's original choice for Highway, director reveals 'I didn't approach...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Tata Play Fiber unveils limited-time offers with exciting gifts, including iPhone 15 and more

Tata Play Fiber unveils limited-time offers with exciting gifts, including iPhone 15 and more

Hindenburg Saga: SEBI chief Madhabi Puri-Buch's Blackstone connection raises new questions

Hindenburg Saga: SEBI chief Madhabi Puri-Buch's Blackstone connection raises new questions

Amid Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan's divorce rumours, Amitabh pens cryptic note about 'permanency': 'Got a problem..'

Amid Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan's divorce rumours, Amitabh pens cryptic note about 'permanency': 'Got a problem..'

Weight loss tips: 7 simple indoor exercises to reduce belly fat

Weight loss tips: 7 simple indoor exercises to reduce belly fat

Vitamin B12 deficiency: 8 foods high in vitamin B12

Vitamin B12 deficiency: 8 foods high in vitamin B12

10 reasons why you should never reheat your tea

10 reasons why you should never reheat your tea

Mumbai Viral Video: मुंबई के Atal Setu से कूद रही थी महिला, कैब ड्राइवर ने ऐसे बचाई जान, देखकर रह जाएंगे हैरान

Mumbai Viral Video: मुंबई के Atal Setu से कूद रही थी महिला, कैब ड्राइवर ने ऐसे बचाई जान, देखकर रह जाएंगे हैरान

ऐसा विचित्र गांव जहां रहती है सिर्फ एक औरत... जानिए इस जगह से जुड़ी कुछ रोचक बातें

ऐसा विचित्र गांव जहां रहती है सिर्फ एक औरत... जानिए इस जगह से जुड़ी कुछ रोचक बातें

इस गांव के बच्चों ने पहली बार देखा ड्रोन, डर क��र करने लगे ऐसी हरकतें, देखें ये Drone Video

इस गांव के बच्चों ने पहली बार देखा ड्रोन, डर कर करने लगे ऐसी हरकतें, देखें ये Drone Video

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
5 most expensive divorces in the world, the costliest one is worth Rs...

5 most expensive divorces in the world, the costliest one is worth Rs...

Meet actress, who became national crush after debut film, worked with SRK, Akshay, quit Bollywood in 13 years, now...

Meet actress, who became national crush after debut film, worked with SRK, Akshay, quit Bollywood in 13 years, now...

5 health benefits of consuming moringa leaves every morning

5 health benefits of consuming moringa leaves every morning

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Bengali Film Actors Join Protesting Doctors Day After Mob Vandalize Hospital

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Bengali Film Actors Join Protesting Doctors Day After Mob Vandalize Hospital

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Angry Medical Students Raise Their Voices, Question System, Demand Justice

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Angry Medical Students Raise Their Voices, Question System, Demand Justice

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Chirag Paswan Questions CM Mamata Banerjee's 'Silence' On Doctor's Murder

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Chirag Paswan Questions CM Mamata Banerjee's 'Silence' On Doctor's Murder

Amid Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan's divorce rumours, Amitabh pens cryptic note about 'permanency': 'Got a problem..'

Amid Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan's divorce rumours, Amitabh pens cryptic note about 'permanency': 'Got a problem..'

'No Khan, Kapoor, Kumar can..': Kangana Ranaut reveals why she refused to work with Aamir, Salman, Shah Rukh

'No Khan, Kapoor, Kumar can..': Kangana Ranaut reveals why she refused to work with Aamir, Salman, Shah Rukh

Vedaa box office collection day 3: John Abraham, Sharvari's actioner jumps after huge drop on Friday, collects...

Vedaa box office collection day 3: John Abraham, Sharvari's actioner jumps after huge drop on Friday, collects...

HomeEducation

Education

Meet Indian genius who won Nobel prize for his historic work in...., not from IIT, IISC, NIT, IIM

One of Chandrasekhar’s most celebrated achievements is his work on Sir Isaac Newton’s Philosophiæ Naturalis Principia Mathematica, a testament to his profound influence on classical mechanics

Latest News

Nikita Shahi

Updated : Aug 18, 2024, 06:25 AM IST

Meet Indian genius who won Nobel prize for his historic work in...., not from IIT, IISC, NIT, IIM
Subrahmanyan Chandrasekhar
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In the quiet confines of the University of Chicago, an astonishing revelation was taking place in the realm of astrophysics. Subrahmanyan Chandrasekhar, a name synonymous with cosmic discovery, had just formulated a theory that would forever alter our understanding of stellar objects. But what lay behind this groundbreaking insight, and how did Chandrasekhar, a humble boy from Madras, ascend to such scientific heights?

Born on October 19, 1910, in Lahore to Tamil parents Sitalakshmi Balakrishnan and Chandrasekhara Subrahmanya Ayyar, Chandrasekhar's early life was marked by intellectual promise. His father, a deputy auditor general, was transferred to Madras in 1918, where Chandrasekhar’s academic journey began. Despite his father's wish for a career in the Indian Civil Service, young Chandra was driven by an insatiable curiosity for science.

After being homeschooled until the age of twelve, he excelled at Hindu High School and Presidency College, Madras. His passion for physics led him to Cambridge in 1930, where he joined Trinity College under the guidance of Professor R.H. Fowler. It was here that Chandrasekhar delved into the mysteries of white dwarf stars, laying the groundwork for what would later be known as the Chandrasekhar Limit. This limit defined the maximum mass of a stable white dwarf and significantly influenced our understanding of stellar evolution.

Chandrasekhar’s career was illustrious. Appointed as an assistant professor at the University of Chicago in 1937, he remained there until his retirement, spanning six decades of groundbreaking work. His transformation of The Astrophysical Journal into a major publication and his contributions to NASA’s research epitomise his impact on the field.

One of Chandrasekhar’s most celebrated achievements is his work on Sir Isaac Newton’s Philosophiæ Naturalis Principia Mathematica, a testament to his profound influence on classical mechanics. Despite his monumental contributions, he remained humble and focused on his quest for knowledge.

Honored with the Nobel Prize in Physics in 1983 alongside William A. Fowler, Chandrasekhar's legacy extends beyond accolades. The Chandra X-ray Observatory and Chandrasekhar’s own number in magnetohydrodynamics are testaments to his enduring impact. His desire to emulate Isaac Newton, as revealed by his brother, underscores the depth of his scientific aspirations.

Chandrasekhar passed away on August 21, 1995, but his cosmic insights continue to illuminate the mysteries of the universe.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Ex-Jharkhand CM Champai Soren to join BJP ahead of assembly polls? He says...

Ex-Jharkhand CM Champai Soren to join BJP ahead of assembly polls? He says...

Why are camels given snakes to eat? Reason will leave you shocked

Why are camels given snakes to eat? Reason will leave you shocked

Shah Rukh Khan reveals he will do a Hollywood film only if...

Shah Rukh Khan reveals he will do a Hollywood film only if...

Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio new plan offers more benefits than Airtel, unlimited calls at just Rs…

Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio new plan offers more benefits than Airtel, unlimited calls at just Rs…

Varun Dhawan’s cameo as Bhediya saving Shraddha Kapoor in Stree 2 goes viral, fans call it his 'massiest entry'

Varun Dhawan’s cameo as Bhediya saving Shraddha Kapoor in Stree 2 goes viral, fans call it his 'massiest entry'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

5 most expensive divorces in the world, the costliest one is worth Rs...

5 most expensive divorces in the world, the costliest one is worth Rs...

Meet actress, who became national crush after debut film, worked with SRK, Akshay, quit Bollywood in 13 years, now...

Meet actress, who became national crush after debut film, worked with SRK, Akshay, quit Bollywood in 13 years, now...

5 health benefits of consuming moringa leaves every morning

5 health benefits of consuming moringa leaves every morning

5 foods that may cause heartburn

5 foods that may cause heartburn

Cristiano Ronaldo vs Virat Kohli: 7 uncanny similarities between two legends

Cristiano Ronaldo vs Virat Kohli: 7 uncanny similarities between two legends

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement