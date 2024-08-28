Meet Indian genius who won Nobel prize for his groundbreaking work in...., not from IIT, IIM

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Heavy rains lash parts of Delhi-NCR, water logging reported in many areas, check weather update

US: New indictment filed against Donald Trump for 2020 election actions

Meet Indian genius who started business at 13, now owns a Rs 100 crore company, his business is…, he is from…

NDA holds majority in Rajya Sabha after 12 members elected unopposed

Watch viral video: Rekha runs to Jaya Bachchan, hugs as Amitabh Bachchan...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Bangla bandh today live updates: BJP calls for 12-hour strike over ‘Nabanna Abhijan’ clashes, train services hit

Bangla bandh today live updates: BJP calls for 12-hour strike over ‘Nabanna Abhijan’ clashes, train services hit

Heavy rains lash parts of Delhi-NCR, water logging reported in many areas, check weather update

Heavy rains lash parts of Delhi-NCR, water logging reported in many areas, check weather update

Meet Indian woman who is in love with 55-year-old Pakistani businessman, her honeymoon video...

Meet Indian woman who is in love with 55-year-old Pakistani businessman, her honeymoon video...

7 unseen images of nebulae shared by NASA

7 unseen images of nebulae shared by NASA

4 Indians to become ICC chairman before Jay Shah

4 Indians to become ICC chairman before Jay Shah

What is difference between Lawyer and Advocate in India? Who has more powers?

What is difference between Lawyer and Advocate in India? Who has more powers?

पासपोर्ट के 4 पन्ने फाड़ Singapore जा रही थी छात्रा, इमिग्रेशन अधिकारियों ने पकड़ा तो उड़ गए होश

पासपोर्ट के 4 पन्ने फाड़ Singapore जा रही थी छात्रा, इमिग्रेशन अधिकारियों ने पकड़ा तो उड़ गए होश

कोई नहीं दुनिया में इनसे उम्रदराज, जापान की इस महिला ने बनाया वर्ल्ड रिकार्ड.. उम्र जान हो जाएंगे हैरान

कोई नहीं दुनिया में इनसे उम्रदराज, जापान की इस महिला ने बनाया वर्ल्ड रिकार्ड.. उम्र जान हो जाएंगे हैरान

14 सितंबर तक पुराना Aadhaar Card करें Free में अपडेट, बाद में करना होगा इतने रुपए का भुगतान

14 सितंबर तक पुराना Aadhaar Card करें Free में अपडेट, बाद में करना होगा इतने रुपए का भुगतान

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth Chopra, chef-turned-producer, his two weddings were called off because...

Meet Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth Chopra, chef-turned-producer, his two weddings were called off because...

8 most unsafe countries to travel

8 most unsafe countries to travel

Indian athletes who won gold medal at Paralympics

Indian athletes who won gold medal at Paralympics

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

Meet star who once slept on footpath, had no money for food; now owns five luxury hotels, 40 houses, he’s worth…

Meet star who once slept on footpath, had no money for food; now owns five luxury hotels, 40 houses, he’s worth…

Samantha Ruth Prabhu calls Naga Chaitanya 'greatest man', says he will be 'a perfect father' in unseen wedding video

Samantha Ruth Prabhu calls Naga Chaitanya 'greatest man', says he will be 'a perfect father' in unseen wedding video

Meet actress who gave hits with Salman, Rajinikanth; ruined her career in just 7 years with one mistake, is now...

Meet actress who gave hits with Salman, Rajinikanth; ruined her career in just 7 years with one mistake, is now...

HomeEducation

Education

Meet Indian genius who won Nobel prize for his groundbreaking work in...., not from IIT, IIM

This achievement not only advanced our understanding of genetics but also laid the groundwork for future innovations in biotechnology, including synthetic gene creation and genome editing

Latest News

Nikita Shahi

Updated : Aug 28, 2024, 07:11 AM IST

Meet Indian genius who won Nobel prize for his groundbreaking work in...., not from IIT, IIM
Har Gobind Khorana
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

In a small village in British India, under the shade of a solitary tree that served as the village’s only classroom, a boy named Har Gobind Khorana began a journey that would eventually decode the very essence of life. With nothing but a burning desire to learn and a pencil at the age of six, Khorana's humble beginnings were a far cry from the towering achievements that would one day make him a global icon in the field of genetics.

Khorana’s story is one of perseverance and brilliance. His early education took place in the rural village of Raipur, in the Punjab region, where his father, despite limited resources, emphasised the importance of learning. The determination instilled in him by his family led Khorana to excel academically, earning scholarships that paved the way for his studies at Punjab University in Lahore. Here, he completed his Bachelor’s degree in 1943 and a Master of Science degree in 1945, a significant achievement in itself during the time of British India.

However, it was not until Khorana moved to England to pursue his Ph.D. at the University of Liverpool that his path began to solidify. Working under Roger J.S. He completed his doctorate in 1948 and subsequently moved to Switzerland for postdoctoral research with Vladimir Prelog. These experiences, though initially unpaid and uncertain, laid the foundation for his future groundbreaking work.

In 1952, Khorana’s career took a significant leap forward when he accepted a position at the British Columbia Research Council in Canada. Here, he began pioneering research on nucleic acids, the molecules that carry the genetic instructions essential for life. This research eventually led him to the University of Wisconsin–Madison in 1960, where he would make his most significant contributions to science.

At Wisconsin, Khorana embarked on a mission to decode the genetic code, the blueprint by which RNA directs protein synthesis in cells. Collaborating with Marshall W. Nirenberg and Robert W. Holley, Khorana’s work in synthesising RNA chains and producing proteins culminated in their shared 1968 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine. This achievement not only advanced our understanding of genetics but also laid the groundwork for future innovations in biotechnology, including synthetic gene creation and genome editing.

A Legacy in Science

Har Gobind Khorana’s contributions to science extended far beyond his Nobel-winning research. In 1972, he achieved the first synthesis of a functional gene outside a living organism, a milestone that would eventually revolutionise genetic engineering. His work in this area paved the way for modern techniques like CRISPR, which now allows scientists to edit genes with unprecedented precision.

Khorana’s legacy is not just in his scientific discoveries, but in the way he overcame immense challenges to achieve them. From his early days in a remote village to his final years as a revered professor at MIT, Khorana exemplified the power of curiosity, resilience, and intellectual rigour. His life’s work continues to influence and inspire new generations of scientists, ensuring that the code he helped to decipher remains a living testament to human ingenuity.

As we look back on Khorana’s life, it is clear that his journey was as remarkable as the discoveries he made—transforming our understanding of life itself and opening doors to a future where the possibilities in genetics are limitless.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet Jahnavi Das, woman behind Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraj campaign, she is his...

Meet Jahnavi Das, woman behind Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraj campaign, she is his...

Meet actress who gave India's highest-grossing female-led film, beat Kangana, Alia, Deepika, Priyanka, Kareena, Taapsee

Meet actress who gave India's highest-grossing female-led film, beat Kangana, Alia, Deepika, Priyanka, Kareena, Taapsee

'I refuse to...': Lin Laishram shuts down trolls targeting her for her weight, says 'I am shocked'

'I refuse to...': Lin Laishram shuts down trolls targeting her for her weight, says 'I am shocked'

Meet next-gen Tata who will challenge Mukesh Ambani in this business, Ratan Tata is his...

Meet next-gen Tata who will challenge Mukesh Ambani in this business, Ratan Tata is his...

J-K assembly elections 2024: Afzal Guru's brother, former militants, separatists form political group, to contest polls

J-K assembly elections 2024: Afzal Guru's brother, former militants, separatists form political group, to contest polls

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth Chopra, chef-turned-producer, his two weddings were called off because...

Meet Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth Chopra, chef-turned-producer, his two weddings were called off because...

8 most unsafe countries to travel

8 most unsafe countries to travel

Indian athletes who won gold medal at Paralympics

Indian athletes who won gold medal at Paralympics

What does India buy from Pakistan?

What does India buy from Pakistan?

Meet Salman Khan's heroine, who fell in love with 3 married men, rejected film with Aamir; later quit industry for...

Meet Salman Khan's heroine, who fell in love with 3 married men, rejected film with Aamir; later quit industry for...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement