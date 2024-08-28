Meet Indian genius who won Nobel prize for his groundbreaking work in...., not from IIT, IIM

This achievement not only advanced our understanding of genetics but also laid the groundwork for future innovations in biotechnology, including synthetic gene creation and genome editing

In a small village in British India, under the shade of a solitary tree that served as the village’s only classroom, a boy named Har Gobind Khorana began a journey that would eventually decode the very essence of life. With nothing but a burning desire to learn and a pencil at the age of six, Khorana's humble beginnings were a far cry from the towering achievements that would one day make him a global icon in the field of genetics.

Khorana’s story is one of perseverance and brilliance. His early education took place in the rural village of Raipur, in the Punjab region, where his father, despite limited resources, emphasised the importance of learning. The determination instilled in him by his family led Khorana to excel academically, earning scholarships that paved the way for his studies at Punjab University in Lahore. Here, he completed his Bachelor’s degree in 1943 and a Master of Science degree in 1945, a significant achievement in itself during the time of British India.

However, it was not until Khorana moved to England to pursue his Ph.D. at the University of Liverpool that his path began to solidify. Working under Roger J.S. He completed his doctorate in 1948 and subsequently moved to Switzerland for postdoctoral research with Vladimir Prelog. These experiences, though initially unpaid and uncertain, laid the foundation for his future groundbreaking work.

In 1952, Khorana’s career took a significant leap forward when he accepted a position at the British Columbia Research Council in Canada. Here, he began pioneering research on nucleic acids, the molecules that carry the genetic instructions essential for life. This research eventually led him to the University of Wisconsin–Madison in 1960, where he would make his most significant contributions to science.

At Wisconsin, Khorana embarked on a mission to decode the genetic code, the blueprint by which RNA directs protein synthesis in cells. Collaborating with Marshall W. Nirenberg and Robert W. Holley, Khorana’s work in synthesising RNA chains and producing proteins culminated in their shared 1968 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine. This achievement not only advanced our understanding of genetics but also laid the groundwork for future innovations in biotechnology, including synthetic gene creation and genome editing.

A Legacy in Science

Har Gobind Khorana’s contributions to science extended far beyond his Nobel-winning research. In 1972, he achieved the first synthesis of a functional gene outside a living organism, a milestone that would eventually revolutionise genetic engineering. His work in this area paved the way for modern techniques like CRISPR, which now allows scientists to edit genes with unprecedented precision.

Khorana’s legacy is not just in his scientific discoveries, but in the way he overcame immense challenges to achieve them. From his early days in a remote village to his final years as a revered professor at MIT, Khorana exemplified the power of curiosity, resilience, and intellectual rigour. His life’s work continues to influence and inspire new generations of scientists, ensuring that the code he helped to decipher remains a living testament to human ingenuity.

As we look back on Khorana’s life, it is clear that his journey was as remarkable as the discoveries he made—transforming our understanding of life itself and opening doors to a future where the possibilities in genetics are limitless.