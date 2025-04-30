Born into a family of medical professionals, Tanmay Gupta began his journey towards becoming a doctor in the class 11.

Success stories inspire and motivate others to dream big and work hard. One such story is of Tanmay Gupta, a young student from Jammu, who achieved an extraordinary milestone in 2021 by securing the All India Rank (AIR) 1 in the NEET (National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test). Coming from a family of doctors, his journey proves that determination, hard work, and balance can lead to incredible achievements.

Born into a family of medical professionals, Tanmay Gupta began his journey towards becoming a doctor in class 11. Despite his family’s medical background, his path to success was not an easy one. He studied diligently for the NEET UG exam, devoting 4 to 5 hours daily while maintaining his hobbies, which he credited for improving his focus.

In 2021, Tanmay got a perfect score of 720 out of 720 in the NEET exam, placing him in the 99.9998057 percentile. Speaking to the press, he said, “I started preparing in standard 11 and continued my hobbies alongside my studies. This helped me stay interested and focused.”

Tanmay, who has represented Jammu and Kashmir in national-level swimming competitions, highlighted the importance of 'smart study' and setting daily goals. His parents played a significant role in his success by supporting and encouraging him throughout his journey.

His father, Dr Akshay Gupta shared, “Whether it was sports or studies, he used to focus a lot. In class 10, he had scored 100 marks in Maths. To get good colleges and for All India Quota, he went to Delhi. I was expecting that he will score 700 but this was completely unexpected.” Dr Shivali Gupta, Tanmay’s mother added, “I want to say to the youngsters of Jammu and Kashmir that Tanmay had two qualities. First, he used to set a daily target and complete it at any cost. Second, he has consistency and focus. We are really very proud of him.”

Tanmay completed his education up to Class 10 in Jammu before moving to Delhi for higher studies. Despite changing environments and increased competition, he cracked the NEET exam on his first attempt, making his achievement even more remarkable.

Tanmay’s story serves as an inspiration for students across the country, especially those from Jammu and Kashmir. His dedication, strategic planning, and ability to balance studies with personal interests demonstrate that success is achievable with the right mindset and effort.