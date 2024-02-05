Meet Indian genius who took on another genius over advantages of 'Nuclear vs Solar', was sacked from his job due to...

He introduced Kosambi map function, which enlightened Indians about genetics.

Dharmananda Kosambi was an extraordinary mathematician, historian, and researcher whose work still inspires people trying to piece together the complex historical narrative. Indian polymath Damodar Dharmananda Kosambi had a passion for philology, history, statistics, mathematics, and genetics.

By developing the Kosambi map function, he made a contribution to genetics. Using the Kosambi–Karhunen–Loève theorem, he was the first to propose orthogonal infinite series equations for stochastic processes in statistics. Along with his work in numismatics, he is widely recognised for preparing critical editions of ancient Sanskrit writings.

Born in a small coastal town in Goa in 1907, Kosambi overcame adversity to make groundbreaking contributions to mathematics and historical studies.

Renowned for novel concepts, unique megalithic and microlithic findings, rural superstition, and peasant traditions.

Out of all the social ills that plagued Indian civilization in antiquity, Damodar placed particular attention on combating the caste system.

He referred to caste as the cornerstone of Indian society, particularly in its rural areas, in his book The Culture and Civilization of Ancient India. It also discussed how society was divided up into many groups that shared the same culture but led distinct lives from one another.

He gave the populace instructions on how to examine monuments, traditions, and documents to acquire insight into the past. This provided precise data in the disciplines of philology, ethnography, and archaeology.

The renowned Indian polymath Damodar Dharmananda Kosambi (July 31, 1907 – June 29, 1966) was an outspoken supporter of solar energy and a fierce opponent of nuclear power, despite having worked for the Tata Institute for Fundamental Research (TIFR) in Bombay for the majority of his later years.

Despite working for the Tata Institute for Fundamental Research (TIFR) in Bombay for the majority of his later years, the renowned Indian polymath was an outspoken supporter of solar energy and a fierce opponent of nuclear power. For the Indian nuclear energy and weapons development, the TIFR and the Atomic Energy Establishment, Trombay (later the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre) were institutions of talismanic significance.

From 1946 to 1962, Kosambi served as the TIFR's maths chair for sixteen years. Kosambi had a falling out with the Department of Atomic Energy as well as Homi J. Bhabha, the institute's founding director, despite their initial cordial relationship. This was caused in part by his growing political awakening as a socialist campaigner for global peace and anti-imperialism, in part by his discredited attempts to solve the Riemann hypothesis in mathematics, and in part by his newly discovered intellectual interests in a radically different interpretation of Sanskrit poetics, numismatics, and ancient Indian history.

Kosambi had previously been sceptical about nuclear power, but after giving it much thought throughout the late 1950s, he openly criticised any potential abuses. He talked and wrote a great deal about this. However, without the advantage of hindsight, he is rarely known for foreseeing modern concerns against the use of nuclear energy and its potential drawbacks decades ago.