Success in any exam is not just about studying hard but about studying smart. Anushka Kulkarni has proven this with her extraordinary performance in the NEET UG exam, where she scored an outstanding 705 out of 720 marks, securing an AIR of 24.

The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) is considered one of the toughest examinations in India, with millions of students appearing for it every year. Achieving success in this exam requires a strategic plan rather than just extensive study. In this article, we will unfold the journey of Anushka Kulkarni, who has exemplified this by scoring an impressive 705 out of 720 marks in the NEET UG exam, securing an All India Rank (AIR) of 24. This remarkable achievement has brought immense pride to her and her home state of Goa.

Anushka Kulkarni hails from Panaji, Goa. She began her preparation by strengthening her basics in science during classes 9th and 10th, supported by coaching classes. Despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, she stayed motivated through online classes. Her commitment to consistent learning and guidance from her mentors played a pivotal role in her success.

Balancing school and exam preparation, Anushka dedicated 2-4 hours daily to her studies, intensifying her efforts during holidays. Her disciplined time management and unwavering hard work allowed her to excel in one of India’s most challenging competitive exams. She attributes her success to her family’s support, her teachers’ guidance, and the encouragement from her school. Her principal expressed pride in Anushka’s accomplishment, calling it a moment of honour for Goa as well.

Anushka’s inspiration came from her family, where her uncle, a spine surgeon, and her aunt, a paediatrician, served as role models. Her parents, Veena and Anand, played a crucial role in providing her with the resources and motivation needed to achieve her dreams. Their constant support and direction were instrumental in her journey.

Anushka’s outstanding score in NEET UG got her admission to the prestigious All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi. She is currently in her third year of the MBBS programme, pursuing her dream of a career in medicine. Anushka Kulkarni’s story is a testament to the power of determination, effective planning, and support systems in achieving success.