Meet Indian genius who started business at 13, now owns a Rs 100 crore company, his business is…, he is from…

In the bustling streets of Mumbai, where dreams often collide with reality, a young boy faced an unexpected challenge—a challenge that would ignite a spark of innovation in his young mind. It all began when 13-year-old Tilak Mehta struggled to get his schoolbooks and assignments delivered on the same day from another part of the city. Frustrated by this seemingly minor inconvenience, Tilak saw a significant gap in the market, one that many had overlooked. Little did anyone know, this moment of frustration would soon lead to the birth of Paper n Parcels, a company now valued at Rs 100 crores.

Tilak, born in 2006 in Aurangabad, Maharashtra, had always been a creative child, known for his resourcefulness and curiosity. By 2018, at the tender age of 13, he transformed his idea into a full-fledged business, becoming India's youngest entrepreneur. His startup, Paper n Parcels, tapped into the underutilised potential of Mumbai's famed Dabbawalas, creating a unique hyperlocal delivery service that met the growing demand for same-day deliveries in urban India.

What started as a solution to a personal problem quickly gained traction, with Paper n Parcels delivering over 1200 packages daily, employing 200 direct employees and 300 Dabbawalas. Tilak's innovation didn't just stop at logistics; it redefined how urban delivery systems could function in a country as vast and diverse as India. His entrepreneurial journey, marked by resilience and foresight, has inspired countless others.

Today, Paper n Parcels is not just a successful enterprise but a symbol of youthful ambition in India. With a turnover of Rs 100 crores and a monthly income of Rs 2 crores, Tilak's success story continues to unfold, setting the stage for what promises to be an even more extraordinary future. As he balances his school life with his role as a young CEO, Tilak's journey is a testament to the power of youthful vision and determination.