Meet Indian genius who led India's nuclear programme, he is called 'Father of...

India is a country where several geniuses achieved big things in their lives. They also made their country proud in the world. One such person was Dr Homi Jehangir Bhabha. He was a nuclear physicist who is widely credited as the 'father of the Indian nuclear programme'. Born in Bombay in a renowned Parsi family, his invaluable contributions in the field of science continue to inspire young and innovative minds in the country.

He was the founding director of the Atomic Energy Establishment, Trombay (AEET) which was renamed after him as Bhabha Atomic Research Centre in his honour. Dr was the founding director and professor of physics at the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR). He was honoured with the Adams Prize by the University of Cambridge in 1942. He received Padma Bhushan, India's third-highest civilian award, in 1954 for his exceptional contributions to nuclear science. Dr Bhabha also received the Fellow of the Royal Society by the Royal Society, London.

Dr Bhabha remained a bachelor all his life. His contribution to the development of atomic energy made him a significant figure across the world. He frequently used to visit the home of his uncle Dorabji Tata, son of Jamsetji Tata who founded Tata Group.

As a student, Dr Bhabha worked with a Nobel Prize winner, Niels Bohr in Copenhagen and played a crucial role in the development of The Quantum Theory. Dr Bhabha died in a mysterious air crash near Mount Blanc in 1996.

