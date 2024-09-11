Meet Indian genius who completed PhD at 21, became IIT professor at 22, was sacked from job after few years due to...

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

“Not satisfied with…”: RG Kar victim doctor's parents question Bengal CM role in case

Mukesh Ambani's big move set to challenge these big brands as his company forms...

Two films from one director released on same day, both had 2 superstars, one was a hit, other flopped, difference was...

SEE PIC: New snake species with 'very big nose' found in India, its length is…

Meet actress who ran away from home, married Aamir Khan's step brother, regretted it in just 4 days, then her daughter..

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
“Not satisfied with…”: RG Kar victim doctor's parents question Bengal CM role in case

“Not satisfied with…”: RG Kar victim doctor's parents question Bengal CM role in case

Mukesh Ambani's big move set to challenge these big brands as his company forms...

Mukesh Ambani's big move set to challenge these big brands as his company forms...

Two films from one director released on same day, both had 2 superstars, one was a hit, other flopped, difference was...

Two films from one director released on same day, both had 2 superstars, one was a hit, other flopped, difference was...

10 foods to increase estrogen levels

10 foods to increase estrogen levels

10 vegetarian foods to boost stamina

10 vegetarian foods to boost stamina

8 Korean drinks to get rid of belly fat

8 Korean drinks to get rid of belly fat

Karnataka Viral Video: बेटी बनी मिसाल, इस तरह बचाई मां की जान; वीडियो देख उड़ जाएंगे होश

Karnataka Viral Video: बेटी बनी मिसाल, इस तरह बचाई मां की जान; वीडियो देख उड़ जाएंगे होश

कराची Hit and Run केस के बाद पिता ने बेटी के सिर पर लगाया CCTV, सोशल मीडिया पर मचा हंगामा, देखें Video

कराची Hit and Run केस के बाद पिता ने बेटी के सिर पर लगाया CCTV, सोशल मीडिया पर मचा हंगामा, देखें Video

US चुनाव में बॉलीवुड तड़का, 'नाचो नाचो' गाने पर हो रहा Kamala Harris का चुनावी प्रचार, देखें Video

US चुनाव में बॉलीवुड तड़का, 'नाचो नाचो' गाने पर हो रहा Kamala Harris का चुनावी प्रचार, देखें Video

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
US 9/11 attack: 7 lesser known facts about September 11 terror attack

US 9/11 attack: 7 lesser known facts about September 11 terror attack

5 haunted places in North India that will give you goosebumps

5 haunted places in North India that will give you goosebumps

Meet Anushka Sharma's sister, actress who became star with Bollywood debut, went viral for her intimate scenes, she is..

Meet Anushka Sharma's sister, actress who became star with Bollywood debut, went viral for her intimate scenes, she is..

Kolkata Doctor Case: ED Reveals Properties Of RG Kar Ex-Principal Sandip Ghosh Found In Raids

Kolkata Doctor Case: ED Reveals Properties Of RG Kar Ex-Principal Sandip Ghosh Found In Raids

Manipur Violence: Curfew Imposed In Three Manipur Districts Amid Drone, Rocket Attacks By Insurgents

Manipur Violence: Curfew Imposed In Three Manipur Districts Amid Drone, Rocket Attacks By Insurgents

Kolkata Doctor Case: Victim's Mother Blasts CM Mamata Banerjee's 'Insensitive' Durga Puja call

Kolkata Doctor Case: Victim's Mother Blasts CM Mamata Banerjee's 'Insensitive' Durga Puja call

Two films from one director released on same day, both had 2 superstars, one was a hit, other flopped, difference was...

Two films from one director released on same day, both had 2 superstars, one was a hit, other flopped, difference was...

Meet actress who ran away from home, married Aamir Khan's step brother, regretted it in just 4 days, then her daughter..

Meet actress who ran away from home, married Aamir Khan's step brother, regretted it in just 4 days, then her daughter..

Disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein in ‘critical condition’ after emergency heart surgery

Disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein in ‘critical condition’ after emergency heart surgery

HomeEducation

Education

Meet Indian genius who completed PhD at 21, became IIT professor at 22, was sacked from job after few years due to...

In 2010, Tulsi secured a contract position as an Assistant Professor at IIT Mumbai. However, his career faced a setback in 2019 when, as Tulsi claims, his employment was terminated after a prolonged medical leave.

Latest News

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : Sep 11, 2024, 09:36 AM IST

Meet Indian genius who completed PhD at 21, became IIT professor at 22, was sacked from job after few years due to...
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Tathagat Avatar Tulsi, once celebrated as a child prodigy, is now grappling with unemployment, an unexpected situation for the brilliant physicist. Born on September 9, 1987, in Bihar, Tulsi completed his schooling by the age of 9. By 11, he earned a BSc degree from Patna Science College, and at 12, he completed his MSc from the same institution. He went on to pursue a PhD at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) in Bangalore, earning the degree at the age of 21.

In 2010, Tulsi secured a contract position as an Assistant Professor at IIT Mumbai. However, his career faced a setback in 2019 when, as Tulsi claims, his employment was terminated after a prolonged medical leave.

Tulsi's health issues began in 2011 when he developed a high fever, which was later diagnosed as an allergy. This led to a four-year leave from IIT Mumbai, and by 2013, he had moved back to Patna. In 2019, he was officially dismissed from his role. Now unemployed, Tulsi has shifted his focus to studying law.

Tulsi's academic journey was remarkable from the start. At 17, he applied for a PhD program, earning admiration from the IISc physics department dean, who described him as a "good boy, very lovable, and determined to reach his goals." His PhD thesis was on "Generalizations of the Quantum Search Algorithm," and he co-authored a research paper with Lov Grover titled "A New Algorithm for Fixed-point Quantum Search," although it was never published.

Once considered among Asia's most gifted children, Tulsi was dubbed "Superteen" by Science, "Physics Prodigy" by The Times, and "Master Mind" by The Week.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet woman, daughter of an Indian billionaire, she leads Rs 20335 crore company, Mukesh Ambani is her…

Meet woman, daughter of an Indian billionaire, she leads Rs 20335 crore company, Mukesh Ambani is her…

'They tried to…': Kolkata rape-murder victim's parents accuse police of...

'They tried to…': Kolkata rape-murder victim's parents accuse police of...

Anil Ambani's debt-ridden Reliance Capital buy: Hinduja Group firm to raise Rs 3000 crore via...

Anil Ambani's debt-ridden Reliance Capital buy: Hinduja Group firm to raise Rs 3000 crore via...

J&K terror funding case: Baramulla MP Engineer Rashid gets bail till October 2 due to…

J&K terror funding case: Baramulla MP Engineer Rashid gets bail till October 2 due to…

Apple iPhone 16 launch: Check when, where and how to watch event

Apple iPhone 16 launch: Check when, where and how to watch event

MORE

MOST VIEWED

US 9/11 attack: 7 lesser known facts about September 11 terror attack

US 9/11 attack: 7 lesser known facts about September 11 terror attack

5 haunted places in North India that will give you goosebumps

5 haunted places in North India that will give you goosebumps

Meet Anushka Sharma's sister, actress who became star with Bollywood debut, went viral for her intimate scenes, she is..

Meet Anushka Sharma's sister, actress who became star with Bollywood debut, went viral for her intimate scenes, she is..

This actor proposed to Hema Malini for marriage, got rejected, remained single, predicted his own death; then died at...

This actor proposed to Hema Malini for marriage, got rejected, remained single, predicted his own death; then died at...

Meet Salman Khan’s ‘sister’, who became star at 10, left Bollywood after giving Rs 400-crore hit, now earns through…

Meet Salman Khan’s ‘sister’, who became star at 10, left Bollywood after giving Rs 400-crore hit, now earns through…

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement