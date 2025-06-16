Srishti Gupta is an IPS officer from the Haryana cadre. According to her LinkedIn profile, she completed her schooling at Delhi Public School, Vasant Kunj, from 1999 to 2012.

Becoming an IAS officer is a dream for many, as the UPSC Civil Service Examination (CSE) is one of the difficult exams to crack. Lakhs of aspirants study day and night for years to crack the UPSC civil services exam. Among the many inspiring success stories is Srishti Gupta, who cracked the UPSC exam in 2020 with AIR 171 and chose the Indian Police Service.

Recently, IPS officer Srishti Gupta, currently posted as the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) in Panchkula, Haryana, gained attention after successfully investigating a fake website operating under the name of the Haryana Staff Selection Commission. She oversaw the closure of the fake website and the arrest of six people. This news came to light when she addressed the media in a press conference, prompting praises and appreciation.

After passing the highly competitive JEE entrance exam, she was accepted into one of India's best engineering schools, the Delhi College of Engineering (now DTU). From 2012 until 2016, she studied civil engineering there, graduating with honors each semester.

During her school years, Srishti received a gold medal in 2011 at DPS Vasant Kunj. Following an internship in Noida, she worked briefly as a project manager at Sima Labs in Delhi after earning her engineering degree. Her dream, however, was different. For five years, Srishti studied for the UPSC Civil Services Examination. She described her preparation process as difficult and full of challenges. Her determination finally paid off when she secured AIR 171 in the 2020 UPSC exam and chose the Indian Police Service.

She currently serves as the DSP in Panchkula after initially being assigned as the Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) in Yamunanagar, Haryana. Since her assignment, she has directed her staff to concentrate on critical concerns like women's safety and addressing the region's escalating drug usage and smuggling problems. She is receiving recognition throughout the state for her commitment and firm position.