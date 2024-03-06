Meet Indian genius who became ‘world’s youngest surgeon’ at 7, joined IIT to…

Akrit Pran Jaswal, a boy from Himachal Pradesh who performed surgery at the age of 7 and was dubbed the "world's youngest surgeon," is one of the exceptionally gifted children in the world. Akrit reportedly began displaying early unusual behaviors at the age of ten months, such as walking and talking. By the time he was two years old, he was also reading and writing. By the time he was seven years old, he had amazed everyone by reading English classics by the age of 5. He was making exceptions when the majority of 7-year-old kids find it challenging to learn basic math and science.

After operating on the hands of an 8-year-old burn sufferer, Akrit Pran Jaswal of Nurpur, Himachal Pradesh, gained national attention. The wonder kid made headlines again at the age of 12 when he became the "youngest university student" in the country. Akrit Jaswal, who at the age of 13 had one of the highest IQs (146) in his age group, became well-known throughout the world when he appeared on the renowned talk show hosted by the great Oprah Winfrey.

Akrit is said to have worked at the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur since he was a young child, concentrating on the search for cancer. The Chairman of Secondary Education in Dharamshala offered support and guidance to Akrit, who was known as a medical genius and enrolled at IIT Kanpur to study bioengineering. At the age of 12, Akrit enrolled at Chandigarh University to study science, and at the age of 17, he was pursuing a master's degree in chemistry.