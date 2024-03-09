Education

Meet Indian genius who became ‘world's most talented student’ at 9, she is from…

Preesha Chakraborty, a girl, is recognized as one of the world's most talented students. Normally, children of nine years old find basic science and math challenging to comprehend.

Image Source: PTI

Whereas young children as young as nine find it difficult to solve simple math and science problems, Preesha Chakraborty, a nine-year-old Indian-origin student, has made history by being named one of the world's most talented students. Preesha won the title of most talented student globally after outperforming 16,000 students from 90 countries in an aptitude test held by the Johns Hopkins Center for Talented Youth. Tests at the grade level, such as the School and College Ability Test, the American College Testing, and the Scholastic Assessment Test (SAT), served as the foundation for the evaluation. Every year, the Johns Hopkins Center publishes a list honoring exceptionally gifted students around the globe. Preesha, a third-grade student from Fremont, California, participated in a difficult contest organized by the Johns Hopkins Center for Talented Youth in 2023. Her parents expressed their joy and pride in her achievement, stating that Preesha has always had a passion for learning and is a diligent student. They look forward to seeing her continuous progress. It is worth noting that another Indian-American student, Natasha Periyanayagam, 13, was named to this list for the second year in a row, demonstrating Indian-origin students' consistent excellence in global competitions.

