The son of a police constable, Singh received his education at Netarhat School in Jharkhand before moving on to Patna Science College. His exceptional abilities caught the attention of educators, leading to an expedited academic path that culminated in a Ph.D. in 1969.

Vashishtha Narayan Singh is regarded as one of the most brilliant minds in Indian history. Born in 1942 in a small village in Bihar's Basantpur district, he exhibited prodigious talent from a young age, eventually achieving recognition for topping both his B.Sc. and M.Sc. in consecutive years. His academic journey led him to work with renowned institutions such as NASA and the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Berkeley. Unfortunately, his promising career was derailed by mental illness, which transformed him from a rising star to a tragic figure.



Singh's remarkable journey began in an obscure village, where he quickly gained fame for his mathematical prowess. He is said to have challenged Albert Einstein’s theories, and legends suggest he was called upon by NASA to assist with calculations during a computer failure, as well as contributing to the Apollo missions aimed at landing humans on the moon.



Recognising his talent, Professor John L. Kelly invited Singh to the University of California, Berkeley, where he spent nearly nine years before returning to India. He held teaching positions at prestigious institutions such as IIT Kanpur, Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR) in Mumbai, and the Indian Statistical Institute (ISI) in Kolkata. However, after getting married, Singh faced significant challenges when he was diagnosed with schizophrenia shortly thereafter. This condition contributed to the dissolution of his marriage and a decline in his academic reputation.



By the mid-1980s, Singh had become institutionalized due to his mental health struggles. After receiving treatment and disappearing during a train journey, he was eventually found living in poverty in his home village. With support from BJP MP Shatrughan Sinha, he received further treatment at NIMHANS in Bengaluru and later at IHBAS in Delhi.

Despite these hardships, Singh returned to academia later in life when he joined Bhupendra Narayan Mandal University (BNMU) in Madhepura. He passed away at the age of 72 on November 14, 2019, and was posthumously awarded the Padma Shri for his contributions to mathematics.



Singh's life story serves as a poignant reminder of the fine line between brilliance and tragedy and highlights the profound impact mental health can have on even the most gifted individuals.