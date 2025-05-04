he Indian genius has a deep curiosity across a wide range of topics, including astronomy, scripture, and foreign languages.

Vandan Patel has achieved a big feat as he has been accepted into Mensa International -- the world’s oldest and largest high-IQ society. The 7-year-old is a first grader at Savannah Country Day School in Georgia, US, reports suggest. For the unaware, admission into Mensa is reserved for individuals who score in the top 2 per cent on recognised standardised intelligence tests. Patel has pride in his school, family, and Indian-American community. The Indian genius has a deep curiosity across a wide range of topics, including astronomy, scripture, and foreign languages.

Vandan's intellectual abilities have set him apart from an early age. Vandan wants to become a NASA astronaut one day as he has a keen interest in space exploration. Sharing his space dreams with WJCL, Vandan said, “I want to land on Titan. It is one of Saturn’s moons."

American Mensa recognised Vandan for his 'complex curiosity', noting that young members are its fastest-growing demographic. The organisation supports such geniuses through initiatives like the Mensa Honor Society, scholarship opportunities, and reading programs. This helps bright young minds to thrive. Rima Patel, Vandan’s mother, describes his son as 'fun, loving, smart, and silly'.

He enjoys the simple joys of childhood, including playing outdoors, watching cartoons, travelling, and gaming. Vandan also participates in Snapology STEM activities and plays tennis. Elizabeth Danosh, Vandan’s teacher at Savannah Country Day School, wasn’t surprised by his Mensa acceptance. “He is just a creative mind. He’s always eager to learn, and he brings so much creativity and curiosity into the classroom," she told WJCL.

