Before becoming a civil servant, Srivastava worked with Goldman Sachs in Bengaluru and earned around Rs 2.5 lakhs a month.

Cracking the UPSC Civil Services Examination is one of the toughest challenges in India, with lakhs of aspirants competing for a few prestigious positions. Among the many inspiring success stories, IAS officer Aditya Srivastava stands out. He not only secured All India Rank (AIR) 1, an alumnus of IIT-Kanpur, who clinched the first rank in the UPSC civil services examination.

Aditya Srivastava hails from Lucknow and became UPSC 2023 topper with AIR 1. Aditya's father is an Audit Officer (AO) in the Central Audit Department and his mother is a homemaker. As per reports, his younger sister is also working towards joining the civil services.

Srivastava's academic career is inspirational since it demonstrates his flexibility and perseverance. He finished his schooling at the CMS Lucknow branch in Aliganj, where he scored 95% on his Class 12 exams. After clearing JEE Advanced, Aditya was accepted to IIT Kanpur in 2014. He attended the Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (IIT Kanpur) to pursue a combined B.Tech and M.Tech degree.

After that, he secured a lucrative position in Goldman Sachs in Bengaluru where he used to earn around Rs 2.5 lakhs a month. But after 18 months, he resigned because of his desire to work in the civil service. He subsequently made the decision to leave his job in order to focus entirely on preparing for the UPSC. On his third try, Aditya achieved the top spot. He was selected for IPS after receiving a 136th-place ranking in the UPSC 2022 exam. After finishing his IPS training, he continued to prepare for the UPSC 2023 test.

The UPSC topper credited his success to ingenuity, stating that he not only studied diligently for the exams but also meticulously organised and carried out his studies. He did not repeat his previous blunders, which helped him do well in the test.

Expressing his joy, he posted on X, "A journey I will cherish lifelong, full of gratitude to all those who stood by me throughout. Dreams do come true." He also shared the screenshot of the result with his name encircled and wrote, "One day, after years of struggle, It will hit you in a very beautiful way..!!"

After starting his job, the UPSC winner plans to implement all of the government-sponsored initiatives for the general public. He then hopes to work at the level of public policymaking for children, mainly in the fields of education and health.

According to his LinkedIn profile, IPS Aditya Srivastava presently working in Hyderabad, Telangana.