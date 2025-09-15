Meet Indian genius, tribal daily wager's daughter who studied under financial constraint to become doctor, cracked NEET with AIR...; she is from...

Though achieving results in higher studies seemed unlikely, she continued her farming work alongside mentoring local students. Her relative recognised her potential and provided financial aid to support her NEET preparation.

A 21-year-old tribal girl hailing from Nuapada village in Kalahandi district of Odisha worked as an agricultural labourer alongside her parents. Despite financial setbacks, she pursued higher education and kept her determination to become a doctor. She completed her +2 from ST/SC Higher Secondary School, Lanjigarh, and emerged as a topper of Lanjigarh block in 2024. Though achieving results in higher studies seemed unlikely, she continued her farming work alongside mentoring local students. Her relative recognised her potential and provided financial aid to support her NEET preparation. With hard work and dedication, she cleared the NEET exam and took admission at MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur. She is Bidu Nayak.



Bidu Nayak's early life



Bidu is the daughter of daily labourers Narendra Nayak and Premasilla Nayak, who belong to the Bhatra tribe. The family resides in Nuapada village under Badkarlakot GP in Jaypatna block. She finished her early education at the village primary school and high school at Kanyashram in Dulmibandh. Uncertainty over higher education forced her to return to the village where she started a tuition centre for local children while continuing agricultural work. One of her relatives recognised her potential and decided to assist her financially.

“I am from a farming family. Our work is farming, labour. The money we used to get from that work, we used to save that money and use it for studies. Later, one of my brothers helped me; after that, I took admission in +2. At the same time, my brother was bearing the expenses of all my studies. I passed +2 in 2024. After that, I studied for NEET for one year. Even during the NEET studies, my brother has borne the expenses of all my studies by paying my hostel fees. I have achieved this success with the inspiration of my brother,” she told TimesNow.



Bidu Nayak to become a doctor

Bidu’s relative, Lavanya Pujhar, provided financial support for NEET preparation, and she moved to Bhubaneswar for coaching and succeeded in the exam, conducted in June. Now, she has taken admission to MKCG Medical College and Hospital, Brahmapur, to realise her dream of becoming a doctor.