Education

Meet Indian genius who cracked IIT-JEE with AIR 1, joined IIT Bombay, left after 2 years without graduation, he is now…

IIT-JEE topper Satvat Jagwani’s decision to leave IIT Bombay left many baffled but it is worth noting that he isn’t the only IIT-JEE topper to leave IIT Bombay to join MIT.

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Oct 01, 2024, 06:47 AM IST

IIT JEE is one of the hardest exams in the world. In an attempt to get into an IIT, hundreds of thousands of students from all around India take the IIT JEE exam each year. Only a small number of the most brilliant brains succeed in passing this competitive examination.

This story is about Satvat Jagwani, who got an AIR 1 in the IIT-JEE exam and so obtained a seat at IIT Bombay. Many students attempt the IIT JEE exam many times in the hopes of succeeding. However, the IIT-JEE topper left IIT Bombay just after 2 years to move to Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). The IIT-JEE topper that we are talking about is Satvat Jagwani. He got AIR 1 in the JEE Advanced 2015

IIT-JEE topper Satvat Jagwani's decision to quit IIT Bombay perplexed a lot of people, but it's crucial to keep in mind that he isn't the only one to leave IIT Bombay and enrol at MIT. Chitraang Murdia, the 2014 JEE Advanced AIR 1 winner, moved to MIT to pursue a degree in physics rather than staying at IIT Bombay to seek a degree in computer science. While Chitraang Murdia has been outspoken about his plan to transfer to MIT, Satvat Jagwani hasn't said much about it.

Following his IIT-JEE AIR 1 score, Jagwani set up a YouTube channel and Quora site where he provided programming lessons and answered queries from numerous IIT applicants.

Satvat Jagwani graduated with a degree in computer science and engineering from MIT in 2020, and he also completed a master's degree from the same institution, based on his LinkedIn page. Jagwani is currently working for Cadence Design Systems, a US software company founded in 2021 by an IIT alumni, as a software development engineer.

