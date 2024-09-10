Meet Indian genius, son of IIT-JEE topper, who won gold at world’s toughest...

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet woman, daughter of an Indian billionaire, she leads Rs 20335 crore company, Mukesh Ambani is her…

Meet man, who worked at Mukesh Ambani's company for 5 yrs, resigned to launch Rs 1091 crore...

Devara Part 1 trailer: It's Jr NTR vs Saif Ali Khan in high-octane action drama, fans call it 'blockbuster already'

AFG vs NZ: ‘Never coming back here’: Afghanistan slam Greater Noida stadium, here’s why

RG Kar ex-principal Sandip Ghosh sent to 14-day judicial custody till...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Meet woman, daughter of an Indian billionaire, she leads Rs 20335 crore company, Mukesh Ambani is her…

Meet woman, daughter of an Indian billionaire, she leads Rs 20335 crore company, Mukesh Ambani is her…

Meet man, who worked at Mukesh Ambani's company for 5 yrs, resigned to launch Rs 1091 crore...

Meet man, who worked at Mukesh Ambani's company for 5 yrs, resigned to launch Rs 1091 crore...

Devara Part 1 trailer: It's Jr NTR vs Saif Ali Khan in high-octane action drama, fans call it 'blockbuster already'

Devara Part 1 trailer: It's Jr NTR vs Saif Ali Khan in high-octane action drama, fans call it 'blockbuster already'

7 animals with more than one heart

7 animals with more than one heart

8 superfoods to restore hormone balance

8 superfoods to restore hormone balance

7 classic Korean dishes you must try

7 classic Korean dishes you must try

Karnataka Viral Video: बेटी बनी मिसाल, इस तरह बचाई मां की जान; वीडियो देख उड़ जाएंगे होश

Karnataka Viral Video: बेटी बनी मिसाल, इस तरह बचाई मां की जान; वीडियो देख उड़ जाएंगे होश

कराची Hit and Run केस के बाद पिता ने बेटी के सिर पर लगाया CCTV, सोशल मीडिया पर मचा हंगामा, देखें Video

कराची Hit and Run केस के बाद पिता ने बेटी के सिर पर लगाया CCTV, सोशल मीडिया पर मचा हंगामा, देखें Video

US चुनाव में बॉलीवुड तड़का, 'नाचो नाचो' गाने पर हो रहा Kamala Harris का चुनावी प्रचार, देखें Video

US चुनाव में बॉलीवुड तड़का, 'नाचो नाचो' गाने पर हो रहा Kamala Harris का चुनावी प्रचार, देखें Video

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet Salman Khan’s ‘sister’, who became star at 10, left Bollywood after giving Rs 400-crore hit, now earns through…

Meet Salman Khan’s ‘sister’, who became star at 10, left Bollywood after giving Rs 400-crore hit, now earns through…

Rs 4000 crore palace, 8 jets, 700 cars: All about Abu Dhabi royal family

Rs 4000 crore palace, 8 jets, 700 cars: All about Abu Dhabi royal family

Mukesh Ambani's fitness secret: From morning yoga to simple lunch, here are all details

Mukesh Ambani's fitness secret: From morning yoga to simple lunch, here are all details

Manipur Violence: Curfew Imposed In Three Manipur Districts Amid Drone, Rocket Attacks By Insurgents

Manipur Violence: Curfew Imposed In Three Manipur Districts Amid Drone, Rocket Attacks By Insurgents

Kolkata Doctor Case: Victim's Mother Blasts CM Mamata Banerjee's 'Insensitive' Durga Puja call

Kolkata Doctor Case: Victim's Mother Blasts CM Mamata Banerjee's 'Insensitive' Durga Puja call

Apple Watch Series 10 Launch: Key Highlights & Specs | All-New Apple Watch Unveiled

Apple Watch Series 10 Launch: Key Highlights & Specs | All-New Apple Watch Unveiled

This Akshay Kumar film was made for Rs 17 crores, became superhit, but he does not want his kids to watch it because..

This Akshay Kumar film was made for Rs 17 crores, became superhit, but he does not want his kids to watch it because..

Meet Salman Khan’s ‘sister’, who became star at 10, left Bollywood after giving Rs 400-crore hit, now earns through…

Meet Salman Khan’s ‘sister’, who became star at 10, left Bollywood after giving Rs 400-crore hit, now earns through…

Watch: Mukesh Ambani visits new parents Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh after birth of baby girl

Watch: Mukesh Ambani visits new parents Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh after birth of baby girl

HomeEducation

Education

Meet Indian genius, son of IIT-JEE topper, who won gold at world’s toughest...

Indian-origin teenager Agastya Goel won his second gold medal at the International Olympiad in Informatics.

Latest News

Pravrajya Suruchi

Updated : Sep 10, 2024, 05:11 PM IST

Meet Indian genius, son of IIT-JEE topper, who won gold at world’s toughest...
Agastya Goel and Ashish Goel I Source (X)
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Indian-Origin teen wins second gold medal at International Programming Olympiad: Agastya Goel who is a teenager of Indian origin and the son of Stanford professor Ashish Goel, has won his second gold medal at the prestigious International Olympiad in Informatics (IOI). The IOI is considered the world’s toughest programming competition for high school students. Agastya secured the fourth overall rank at the recently-concluded 36th edition of the event, held in Egypt.

In this year’s competition, Agastya scored 438.97 out of 600 points. The first-place winner, Kangyang Zhou from China, achieved a perfect score of 600 out of 600. A total of 34 students won gold medals at the Olympiad, including another Indian, Kshitij Sodani, who ranked 21st.

For Agastya, this victory marks his second gold medal at the IOI. His outstanding performance has been celebrated widely, with many people taking to social media to praise him. One X (formerly Twitter) user compared Agastya’s success to that of his father, Ashish Goel, who topped the IIT-JEE exam in 1990 and has had a remarkable career, working with companies like Twitter and Stripe.

“Agastya Goel just won his second IOI gold medal for the US in the toughest programming contest for high school students. He was ranked #4 overall. His father, Ashish Goel, was #1 out of nearly 1 million students in the IIT-JEE exam in 1990 in India and is now a professor at Stanford! Like father, like son,” the post read.

About the International Olympiad in Informatics

The International Olympiad in Informatics (IOI) is an annual programming competition, recognized as one of the five major International Science Olympiads. It was launched in 1989 by UNESCO. Over two days, participants face challenging problems that test their skills in computer programming, coding, and solving algorithm-based problems.

Who is Ashish Goel?

Ashish Goel, Agastya’s father, is a professor of Management Science and Engineering at Stanford University. Originally from Uttar Pradesh, India, he completed his B.Tech in Computer Science from IIT Kanpur in 1994 before moving to the United States to earn his PhD at Stanford. Ashish Goel’s research spans a wide range of areas in computer science, such as algorithmic game theory, computational social science, and computer networks. He was also involved with Twitter in its early stages and contributed to designing its monetization model.

 

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.
 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Amid divorce rumours with Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai takes daughter Aaradhya, mom Vrinda for Ganpati Darshan

Amid divorce rumours with Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai takes daughter Aaradhya, mom Vrinda for Ganpati Darshan

'Have suffered patiently...': TMC MP Jawhar Sircar says he will quit Rajya Sabha over Kolkata doctor's rape-murder

'Have suffered patiently...': TMC MP Jawhar Sircar says he will quit Rajya Sabha over Kolkata doctor's rape-murder

Akshay Kumar reunites with Priyadarshan after 14 years, announces new film Bhooth Bangla, shares first look on birthday

Akshay Kumar reunites with Priyadarshan after 14 years, announces new film Bhooth Bangla, shares first look on birthday

Apple launches new AirPods 4 with noise cancellation for Rs....

Apple launches new AirPods 4 with noise cancellation for Rs....

Himani Shivpuri says Alok Nath was 'sanskari' only when he was not drinking: 'He would turn into..'

Himani Shivpuri says Alok Nath was 'sanskari' only when he was not drinking: 'He would turn into..'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet Salman Khan’s ‘sister’, who became star at 10, left Bollywood after giving Rs 400-crore hit, now earns through…

Meet Salman Khan’s ‘sister’, who became star at 10, left Bollywood after giving Rs 400-crore hit, now earns through…

Rs 4000 crore palace, 8 jets, 700 cars: All about Abu Dhabi royal family

Rs 4000 crore palace, 8 jets, 700 cars: All about Abu Dhabi royal family

Mukesh Ambani's fitness secret: From morning yoga to simple lunch, here are all details

Mukesh Ambani's fitness secret: From morning yoga to simple lunch, here are all details

Top Tata Motors cars to buy in India

Top Tata Motors cars to buy in India

Meet actress, who was linked to superstar, quit Bollywood to marry Pakistani cricketer, got divorced, is now...

Meet actress, who was linked to superstar, quit Bollywood to marry Pakistani cricketer, got divorced, is now...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement